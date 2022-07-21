Plea for more action to reduce 'sobering' farm death figures

The Health and Safety Executive published its latest fatal injury figures for the agriculture industry during Farm Safety Week - Credit: Antony Kelly

Farmers have been urged to do more to improve their industry's woeful safety record - despite an encouraging reduction in fatal accidents on British farms.

Figures released by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) show 25 people were killed as a result of farming and other agriculture-related activities across the country during the year to March 31, 2022 - down from 41 the previous year.

But despite the improvement, the industry still has the poorest fatal injury record of any occupation in the UK.

So campaigners renewed their plea to "drive a change in attitudes and behaviours" during the 10th anniversary of Farm Safety Week.

The initiative is run by the Farm Safety Foundation, whose manager Stephanie Berkeley, said: "Despite an encouraging improvement in the HSE figures over the past year, these are very sobering statistics.

"We must remember that these are not just statistics – behind every fatal notification is a worker, a visitor or a child. We cannot become immune to the impact that each and every death has on farming families and communities.

"Ten years after our first campaign, we cannot continue to accept that risk-taking is part and parcel of farming – we have to work harder to make it safer."

Of the 25 deaths recorded on British farms last year, 22 were farm workers and three were members of the public, including a nine-year-old child.

The HSE recorded two in the East of England: A 66-year-old who died when he was trapped by the moving parts of a horse walker, and a 54-year-old farm worker who was killed when a seed drill that he was repairing collapsed on top of him.

Sue Thompson, head of agriculture for the HSE, said: “I congratulate the Farm Safety Foundation for the great work they’ve done over the last 10 years to raise the profile of farm incidents and their consequences.

"However, there are farming families left devastated every year when their loved ones are badly injured or killed while doing their jobs.

"We are starting to see safety improvements in some areas, but the pace of change is slow, and the rates of workplace injury and ill health in agriculture remain the highest of any major sector.

“Everyone in agriculture has a role to play in making the changes we all want to see."

For more information on Farm Safety Week visit www.yellowwellies.org