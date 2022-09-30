Pandemic success sees Norwich law firm grow its turnover to £26.3m

A Norwich law firm grew its turnover to £26.3m during the pandemic.

Howes Percival, which has an office in the city centre, increased its turnover by 12pc since the start of 2020.

Tessa Haskey, a partner at the firm, said: "Like everyone, we experienced the shock waves when the pandemic struck, but we were able to adapt quickly to the new ways of working to support our staff and clients.

"As a result, we've have seen strong growth in core areas such as corporate and commercial, property, litigation, employment law and private client services."

The firm has been based in Norwich for more than 30 years.

It also has locations across the UK including in Cambridge and Northampton.

Ms Haskey added: "Our people have been at the heart of everything that has happened in the last couple of years and our focus was very much on ensuring that everyone was supported, valued and rewarded during such a challenging period."