How will the highest interest rates in 13 years impact you

Fears that inflation will rise above 11pc in the autumn have prompted the Bank of England to raise interest rates to 1.25pc, its highest level in 13 years.

This is a rate hike of 0.25pc and will see the cost of borrowing become more expensive, impacting businesses and consumers across the region when many are already struggling with the rising cost of living.

Mortgage borrowers

The biggest impact this will have is on mortgage rates, which have already been rising.

Data from Norwich-based comparison website Moneyfacts.co.uk found that the average rate on two-year fixed mortgages has already increased to 3.25pc this month from 2.59pc in June 2021, while the average five-year fixed rate mortgage now stands at 3.37pc, up from 2.28pc a year ago.

And the interest rate hike will likely see mortgage rates rise further.

People with debt

Although the interest charged on credit card and personal loans are not directly impacted by the Bank of England's base rate, lenders tend to push up costs if there is uncertainty in the economy and a higher possibility that more borrowers will default on repayments.

This means that those who have a credit card or are looking to take out a personal loan may see the interest on these starting to rise.

Business owners

Paul Simon from the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce warned that the rate rise could cause more 'hardship' for businesses - Credit: Nicky West

Paul Simon, from the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, said that "economic activity will decline for the foreseeable future", but the interest rate rise "could cause some additional hardships" to businesses.

He said: “The severity and length of that downturn will depend upon a number of key decisions.

"Monetary policy is probably the least useful in that its impacts take time to adjust behaviours and frequently result in unintended consequences.

"Hence, the most recent quarter percentage rise in interest rates seems almost tokenistic at best and likely to cause some additional hardships to those businesses which are especially highly geared at worst."

Savers

The people most likely to welcome the rate hike are savers, who could see the interest on their savings' pots improve.

But some banks, most notably the major high street banks, have not been passing on rate rises to savers.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert from Moneyfacts.co.uk, explained that interest rates on savings accounts have been rising recently but largely thanks to competition among building societies and new 'challenger' banks rather than major banks passing on interest rate rises to savers.