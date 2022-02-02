How will a Bank of England base rate rise impact you?

The cost of borrowing is going up as the Bank of England considers raising base rate to help tackle increasing inflation.

In a scheduled meeting on Thursday, members of the Bank of England were set to decide if base rate should make a consecutive base rate rise - the first time this has happened in 17 years.

Base rate, which impacts the interest rates banks set, was increased last December and currently stands at 0.25pc. Experts are expecting to see it increase to 0.50pc this week.

As inflation is at its highest level in 30 years, many experts are predicting that this year will see several base rate rises, which could take it over 1pc for the first time since February 2009.

Although this may seem far removed from people's everyday lives, these rises can have an impact on the money people have in their pockets.

It comes at a time when many people are struggling with the rising cost of living. Already energy prices have been going up and figures from the British Retail Consortium released this week show that shop price inflation has increased to 1.5pc in January, up from 0.8pc in December.

Of this, non-food retail inflation accelerated to 0.9pc in January, meanwhile food inflation accelerated to 2.7pc.

With prices rising, the Bank of England is likely to want to control increasing inflation with base rate rises, but by doing so it could also put a strain on people's incomes.

Mortgage rates rising

This week it was reported that house prices have continued to rise and property experts are confident that the Norfolk housing market will "remain buoyant". But those looking to buy a new home or to remortgage will find that mortgages are getting more expensive.

Figures from Norwich-based data firm Moneyfacts reveal that the cost of a two and five year fixed rate mortgage have risen since the last base rate rise in December last year.

At the start of December, the average rate on a two year fixed mortgage for those with a 25pc deposit was 2.18pc, today it is 2.26pc. Meanwhile, those with a 25pc deposit looking for a five year fixed rate mortgage will find that the average rate has risen from 2.41pc to 2.49pc during this same time period.

Further base rate rises will likely see mortgage lenders increase the rates further, which will likely impact first-time buyers struggling to meet affordability checks when applying for a mortgage.

Will other types of borrowing become more expensive?

Away from mortgages, the biggest impact base rate rises have tend to be on overdraft rates and already smaller banks have been increasing the cost of borrowing through overdrafts.

If base rate continues to rise, larger high street banks could also decide to start increasing their overdraft rates.

The rates charged on loans and credit cards are not relative to base rate. Instead a major factor for lenders when setting rates is the risk of borrowing.

While this may mean that a base rate rise won't make loans and credit cards more expensive, if lenders decide that borrowers could struggle to may repayments due to rising costs of living, they could decide to up rates as a result.

Is a base rate rise good news for savers?

Savers can sometimes welcome base rate rises as it can lead to banks increasing the rates on their savings accounts, but for various reasons, they did not seem to pass on last December's rate rise.

Moneyfacts data shows that from the December 1 to today, the average rate on an easy access savings account increased from 0.20pc to just 0.21pc. This means that if a saver holds £1,000 in the average paying easy access savings account they would earn just over £2 in interest annually.

The interest rates on savings accounts keep rising this year if base rate continues to rise, but the rate may need to increase significantly for savers to see it making a huge impact on their savings.