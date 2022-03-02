Find out how your business could win the Queen's Award for Enterprise

Co-founders Bob Stevens, left, and Kia Cammaerts, of Ansible Motion being presented with the award earlier this year - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Successful businesses across Norfolk can find out how to win the prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise at a breakfast event being held this month.

The Award, which is valid for five year and is highly respected within the business community, has four categories, which are international trade, innovation, sustainable growth and promoting opportunity.

Winners are invited to a Royal reception; presented with the award by one of the The Queen's representatives, a Lord-Lieutenant; able to fly The Queen's Award flag at their main office and use the emblem on marketing materials; and given a Grant of Appointment (an official certificate) and a commemorative crystal trophy.

The breakfast event is being held at the President's Pavilion at the Norfolk Showground on March 10 and will have speakers from companies who have been through the entry process and won an Award.

It will start with breakfast at 7.45am and will be concluded by 9am with short presentations from key people within the business community.

Andy Wood, CEO of Adnams, which has won the award multiple times, said: “The Queen’s Award is globally recognised as a mark of excellence, opening doors as well as celebrating outstanding business performance – we urge more Norfolk businesses to find out by attending this breakfast.”

Earlier this year Ansible Motion, which is based at Hethel Engineering Centre, won the Award in recognition for its ground-breaking engineering work that has seen the firm become a leading-company within the motor industry.

The award was presented by The Lady Dannatt, MBE, who said: "Norfolk should be immensely proud. This is so good for Norfolk and really showcases the fantastic brains and minds we have in the region."

Along with Ansible Motion, a number of Norfolk-based firms have won the award, including Epos Now, Lintott Control Systems, Omex Agrifluids, Pipeshield International, and Structure-flex.