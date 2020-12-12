From Christmas pud to cards - how to have a very Norfolk Christmas

Published: 6:00 AM December 12, 2020

This year, it’s more important than ever to shop local. So from your turkey to your tree, we’ve pulled together a guide to supporting independent businesses near you this Christmas.

This is just a handful of a huge variety - please leave your favourites in the comments below to give other shoppers inspiration.

What better than a Norfolk-reared turkey as the centrepiece of your Christmas food menu? - Credit: Getty Images/Monkey Business

Turkey

Peele’s Black Turkeys, Thuxton, peeles-blackturkeys.co.uk, 01362 850237

Godwick Turkeys, Tittleshall, godwickturkeys.com, 01328 700540

Archer’s Butchers in Norwich, Plumstead Road, archersbutchers.com, 01603 434253

There are plenty of greengrocers to stock up on fruit and vegetables with. - Credit: Archant

Vegetables

Norfolk Veg Box, Great Ellingham, norfolkvegbox.com, 01953 456508

Easters of Norwich, Norwich, eastersofnorwich.com, 01603 622890

CC Wells of Norfolk, Dereham, ccwells.co.uk, 01362 697633

Some of the cheeses at Hodson & Co Cheese Room with Delicatessen at Aylsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Cheese and crackers

The Norfolk Cheese Company, thenorfolkcheesecompany.co.uk, 07828050313

Walsingham Farm Shop, walsingham.co, 01328 821877

Son of Christie cheesemonger, mid-Norfolk, sonofchristie.co.uk

Stock up on local wines this Christmas. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wine and bubbly

Winbirri Vineyard, Surlingham, winbirri.com, 01508 538974

Flint Vineyard, Earsham, flintvineyard.com, 01986 893942

Harper Wells, Norwich, harperwells.com, 01603 451098

Mark & Rosie Kacary run the Norfolk Deli in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

Hampers

Norfolk Deli, Hunstanton, norfolk-deli.co.uk, 01485 535540

Blofield Farm Shop, blofieldfarmshop.co.uk, 01603 715232

Bakers and Larners of Holt, bakersandlarners.co.uk, 01263 712244

Chocolates from Saffire in Norwich. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Stocking fillers

Norfolk Store, Norwich, norfolkstore.co.uk, 01603 772138

Artisan Chocolates by Saffire, Norwich, saffire.co.uk, 01603 616815

Aurina, Burnham Market, aurina.co.uk, 01328 258060

Christmas is fast approaching. - Credit: Archant © 2008

Christmas tree

Salle Farms, sallefarms.co.uk, 01603 870499

Norfolk Christmas Trees, Great Melton, norfolk-christmastrees.co.uk, 01603 810269

Berry Hall Woodlands, Honingham, berryhallwoodlands.co.uk, 01603 880541

Local businesses need extra support this year after a challenging 2020. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Decorations

Jarrold, Norwich, jarrold.co.uk, 01603 660661

Lisa Angel in Norwich, Norwich, lisaangel.co.uk, 01603 859111

Bawdeswell Garden Centre, bawdeswellgardencentre.com, 01362 688387

You can pick up local Christmas cards and wrapping. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cards and wrapping paper

Original Norwich Charity Christmas Card Shop, Norwich, facebook.com/NorwichChristmasCardShop

North Norfolk Crafts and Gift Shop, Bacton, facebook.com/NorthNorfolkCraftsandGiftShop, 07850 666756

Harvey’s Cards, Norwich Market, 07880541146

Christmas stockings hanging by the fireplace. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stockings

Charlotte Cot Blankets, Norwich, charlottecotblankets.com, 01603 627448

Embroidered Treasures, embroideredtreasures.co.uk, 07808 842684

Taverham Garden Centre, taverhamnursery.co.uk, 01603 860522

Traditiional Chrsitmas pudding. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Christmas cakes, puddings and mince pies

Doyle-licious Cakes, Thorpe St Andrew, doyle-iciouscakes.co.uk, 07789 995090

Bread Source, Aylsham and Norwich, bread-source.co.uk, 01603 666207

Goodies Food Hall, Pulham, goodiesfoodhall.co.uk, 01379 676880