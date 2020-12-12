From Christmas pud to cards - how to have a very Norfolk Christmas
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
This year, it’s more important than ever to shop local. So from your turkey to your tree, we’ve pulled together a guide to supporting independent businesses near you this Christmas.
This is just a handful of a huge variety - please leave your favourites in the comments below to give other shoppers inspiration.
Turkey
Peele’s Black Turkeys, Thuxton, peeles-blackturkeys.co.uk, 01362 850237
Godwick Turkeys, Tittleshall, godwickturkeys.com, 01328 700540
Archer’s Butchers in Norwich, Plumstead Road, archersbutchers.com, 01603 434253
Vegetables
Norfolk Veg Box, Great Ellingham, norfolkvegbox.com, 01953 456508
Easters of Norwich, Norwich, eastersofnorwich.com, 01603 622890
CC Wells of Norfolk, Dereham, ccwells.co.uk, 01362 697633
Cheese and crackers
The Norfolk Cheese Company, thenorfolkcheesecompany.co.uk, 07828050313
Walsingham Farm Shop, walsingham.co, 01328 821877
Son of Christie cheesemonger, mid-Norfolk, sonofchristie.co.uk
Wine and bubbly
Winbirri Vineyard, Surlingham, winbirri.com, 01508 538974
Flint Vineyard, Earsham, flintvineyard.com, 01986 893942
Harper Wells, Norwich, harperwells.com, 01603 451098
Hampers
Norfolk Deli, Hunstanton, norfolk-deli.co.uk, 01485 535540
Blofield Farm Shop, blofieldfarmshop.co.uk, 01603 715232
Bakers and Larners of Holt, bakersandlarners.co.uk, 01263 712244
Stocking fillers
Norfolk Store, Norwich, norfolkstore.co.uk, 01603 772138
Artisan Chocolates by Saffire, Norwich, saffire.co.uk, 01603 616815
Aurina, Burnham Market, aurina.co.uk, 01328 258060
Christmas tree
Salle Farms, sallefarms.co.uk, 01603 870499
Norfolk Christmas Trees, Great Melton, norfolk-christmastrees.co.uk, 01603 810269
Berry Hall Woodlands, Honingham, berryhallwoodlands.co.uk, 01603 880541
Decorations
Jarrold, Norwich, jarrold.co.uk, 01603 660661
Lisa Angel in Norwich, Norwich, lisaangel.co.uk, 01603 859111
Bawdeswell Garden Centre, bawdeswellgardencentre.com, 01362 688387
Cards and wrapping paper
Original Norwich Charity Christmas Card Shop, Norwich, facebook.com/NorwichChristmasCardShop
North Norfolk Crafts and Gift Shop, Bacton, facebook.com/NorthNorfolkCraftsandGiftShop, 07850 666756
Harvey’s Cards, Norwich Market, 07880541146
Stockings
Charlotte Cot Blankets, Norwich, charlottecotblankets.com, 01603 627448
Embroidered Treasures, embroideredtreasures.co.uk, 07808 842684
Taverham Garden Centre, taverhamnursery.co.uk, 01603 860522
Christmas cakes, puddings and mince pies
Doyle-licious Cakes, Thorpe St Andrew, doyle-iciouscakes.co.uk, 07789 995090
Bread Source, Aylsham and Norwich, bread-source.co.uk, 01603 666207
Goodies Food Hall, Pulham, goodiesfoodhall.co.uk, 01379 676880