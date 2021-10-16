Quick tips to save money on energy this winter as bills set to rise

Published: 3:00 PM October 16, 2021

The rise in wholesale gas prices has pushed up bills. - Credit: PA WIRE

A worldwide squeeze on gas and energy supplies has pushed up wholesale prices across the world, and customers are feeling the pinch.

Bills are expected to rise this winter, and when the energy price cap goes up again in April, there are set to be further increases.

It has seen some companies, unable to afford the higher costs or pass on the rise in prices to customers, go bust.

Usually, customers would try to shop around for a cheaper deal, but the situation has made that near-impossible.

So for those trying to shave a few pounds off their energy bills, here are some tips.

Turning devices off standby can save money. - Credit: PA

Stop using standby

According to the Energy Saving Trust, homeowners could save £35 a year by turning appliances off standby mode.

While some - including satellite and digital TV recorders which record programmes - may need to be kept on, most devices can be switched off at the plug without issue.

Equally, make sure to turn off lights and other sockets when leaving a room.

Make sure to wash on a cooler temperature, and to use an eco setting if your appliance has one. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kitchen appliances

The trust also recommends being mindful of how you use your kitchen appliances, which are some of the biggest contributors to energy bills.

If you run one fewer dishwasher cycle every week it could save you £8 a year, and the same for washing machines.

Make sure to only use them when they are full, so you are not doubling up on cycles, and use 'eco' settings if your appliance has one.

Equally, washing your clothes at 30C, compared to 40C, can significantly cut energy use.

Finally, if you only fill your kettle with the amount of water you need the trust estimates you could save another £6 a year.

Some households will be able to install more water-efficient showerheads. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Have a shorter shower

Spending one minute less in the shower each day will save up to £4 a year off your energy bills, per person.

For those with showers that take hot water straight from the boiler or hot water tank - as opposed to an electric shower - you can also fit a water-efficient, and therefore energy-efficient, shower head.

Keep draughts out

Most houses will inevitably lose some heat through draughts around doors and windows, gaps around the floor or through the chimney.

Professional draught-proofing of those areas can cost around £200, the trust says, but can save £25 a year on energy bills. A chimney draught excluder could also save £18 a year.

And make the most of your existing heat sources - putting furniture in the way of radiators, for example, will block heat.

Making better use of thermostats can save money. - Credit: PA

Install a smart thermostat

Smart thermostats can make your homes more heat-efficient by only heating the rooms you are using.

They learn how long it takes to heat your home and can have it at the right temperature at the right time.

Money Supermarket estimates households can save £75 a year by using one.

There are a range of apps and websites which can help you manage your heating - the Hive app, for example, allows you to adjust your heating when when you're not at home.

Use your heating more sparingly to save cash. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Less is more

Using your heating all day will, of course, cost more. Only keeping it on when you are at home or when it is needed will cut bills.

Time your heating to come on shortly before you get up or come home from work.

There are plenty of simple ways to save some money on your energy bills. - Credit: PA

Be aware of the biggest energy drains

Data from Carbon Footprint shows LCD TVs are among the biggest energy users, costing on average £50.08 every year.

Plasma TVs can cost £10 more per year to run than LCD. Make sure to turn it off overnight rather than leaving it on standby.

Fridge freezers cost an average of £40.80 annually, and tumble dryers £37.

Your freezer should ideally be -18C - having it just 10C colder could use up to 25pc more energy.

Electric hobs and ovens are the next most expensive, at £30.10 and £21.08 respectively. Dishwashers, it says, cost £19.44, and kettles £16.90.

Take the help available

There are grants and support available if you can't afford your energy bills.

Some energy suppliers offer discounts and help, for example by making your home more energy efficient or offering free boiler checks.

The government also offers grants including Winter Fuel Payments, a £100 to £300 fuel payment for people born on or before October 5, 1954.

You could qualify for Cold Weather Payments - £25 for every seven days of very cold weather between November and March.

The Warm Home Discount is a £140 discount for some people getting Pension Credit or those in low-income households.