Promotion

Find out how to mitigate the risk of contractor insolvency - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

With Insolvency Service data reporting 384 construction sector insolvencies in April 2022, compared to 157 in April 2021, and high levels being predicted for the next six to nine months, it’s clear the risk of contractor insolvency is fast becoming the most significant concern in the construction industry.

Howes Percival commercial property partner Nicola Curle - Credit: Howes Percival

The highly competitive nature of the construction market has often led to contractors bidding low to secure works contracts. This, combined with the pressures of delay between undertaking the work and receiving payment (minus retention sums held back as security), is a contributing factor to the rise in insolvencies.

This risk has been compounded in recent years by Covid-19 and Brexit, with materials and labour shortages, cost inflation and delayed investment decisions.

The practical impacts of contractor insolvency are diverse, including abandoned sites, ineffective insurance for contractors, unpaid subcontractors and termination of works. As a result, developers are seeing consequences such as delayed completions, increased contract value, loss of revenue and enhanced security measures.

Employers may give consideration to parent company guarantees to secure completion of works. However, guarantees provide little security if insolvency affects the whole group.

Depending on the value of the scheme, it may be worth considering insurance schemes or contractor performance bonds. These guarantee the performance of the contractor under a contract and provide compensation to the employer in the event it suffers a loss due to the contractor’s failure to fulfil its contractual duties.

The value of such a bond is usually capped at 10pc of the contract value and is given based on the creditworthiness of the contractor. However, this is not necessarily appropriate for low to medium risk value projects where such insurance policies or bonds are cost prohibitive.

Seeking expert advice before entering into contracts can help formulate a bespoke strategy to mitigate insolvency risk.

An effective due diligence programme, reviewing the supply chain risk, should ensure the appointment of contractors with a proven track record and strong financial covenant to minimise risk.

