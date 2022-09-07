How to manage someone who is 'quiet quitting'

Quiet quitting is a social media trend that sees workers refusing to do unpaid overtime or take on extra work outside their job description - Credit: Archant

The new social media trend 'quiet quitting' is growing in popularity. Derin Clark looks at how it could impact firms and ways to manage someone who is disengaging from their job.

A growing number of employees are following a new social media trend called quiet quitting, described as pulling back from working long hours and no longer going above and beyond in their jobs.

First appearing on TikTok, where videos extolled the virtues of not having self-worth tied up in jobs and stating that "work is not life" - the concept has become particularly popular among Generation Z.

Workers of all ages, however, have been following the trend by shying away from unpaid overtime and refusing to take on work outside their job descriptions.

Arguably this is a backlash against the long hours and high workloads that became common during the pandemic.

As well as this, the great resignation has left many firms short of staff with employees taking on former colleagues' work without pay rises or promotions.

It is likely no coincidence that at the same time workers have started quiet quitting, stress and burnout have become common.

Gallup's State of the Global Workplace: 2022 Report found that 39pc of employees in Europe had experienced a lot of stress the previous day.

Meanwhile, just 14pc of workers in Europe said they were engaged with their job.

The same report stated: "In one of the largest studies of burnout, Gallup found the biggest source was 'unfair treatment at work'. That was followed by an unmanageable workload, unclear communication from managers, lack of manager support and unreasonable time pressure."

For bosses the quiet quitting trend may cause more worry than an employee simply stopping getting in the office early and leaving late.

Often when a worker starts disengaging from their job they will end up quitting for real.

At a time when firms are struggling with a skills shortage many businesses cannot afford to lose staff.

Carole Burman, founder and managing director of East of England HR consultancy MAD-HR, said that a worker disengaging is one of the first signs they may be quiet quitting.

She added: “One of the first steps in managing a member of staff who appears to be quiet quitting, is to consider why this person might be notably disengaging.

"While the TikTok phenomenon suggests this is very much a ‘new trend’, we have to remember that it’s always been the case that some people will reach a point where they feel undervalued or unable to manage their workload, and therefore seek to leave or slow down.

"It’s likely events such as the pandemic have prompted more people to question why they’re pushing themselves harder than they need, or why they’re striving and stressing when the reward or sense of satisfaction is just not there."

For bosses that think staff may be quiet quitting, Ms Burman recommends looking for ways to re-engage with them.

She said: "Rather than jump straight to thoughts of a disciplinary process, if a leader suspects a case of quiet quitting, they should instead do everything possible to engage with the employee and genuinely understand what has changed for them, why they are feeling as they are and whether there are underlying factors which could be rectified.

"It may be that this is just a short term decline in motivation because of external factors at home, but if it is that the member of staff feels undervalued or that the expectations upon them are just too much, then there is genuine opportunity for conversation.

"One of the best things employers can do in the long term is to maintain regular assessments of their company culture, and an evaluation of employee experience.

"This helps identify whether there are cultural factors which can be changed more widely, and which can aid both recruitment and retention in the long term.”

It has long been considered more cost effective for firms to keep employees than see a revolving door of staff joining and leaving, so if a worker shows signs they are quiet quitting it may be a time to re-evaluate how the business engages their workers.

Quiet firing

A flip side to quiet quitting is quiet firing.

In a LinkedIn post, Seattle-based recruitment manager Bonnie Dilber said that quiet firing is “rampant” and that “it happens all the time”.

She added that it was often due to poor management and can leave workers feeling so incompetent, isolated and unappreciated that they leave or their performance will fall leading to them to lose their job.

Ms Dilber said that signs of quiet firing include not receiving feedback or praise, one-to-ones being frequently cancelled or re-scheduled, not being kept up-to-date with critical information, and managers never discuss career progression.