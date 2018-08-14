Five ways to make your business more productive – according to the experts
- Credit: Dave Guttridge The Photographic
The team behind East Anglia's first productivity centre explain the key traits of a productive business.
Lean: Improving your processes with the goal of perfecting basic business activities, increasing efficiency, and reducing waste. Lean is a big stage in itself looking at safety, hygiene, waste, stock and scheduling using tools such as SMED, 8S, and MRP systems.
Agile: Shifting your processes towards a demand-driven model that can adapt quickly to change using management methodologies such as Scrum and Sprints to segment your work flow, and help you respond to customers' changing demands.
Digitisation: Using digital tools to simplify processes, connect devices, and collect data to provide more insight and control. A simple way to digitise is to add sensors to your processes and install systems which can analyse the data collected to predict and manage any barriers.
Automation: Integrating robotics and computer control into your processes to eliminate human error, fine-tune processes, and run operations 24/7. You could start with CNC machines, to simple packing robots, and then move up to welding and additive manufacturing robots.
You may also want to watch:
Autonomous: Although this sounds similar to automation, it is on another level. Once at this stage you can start the development of narrow AI to automate decision-making, resulting in more precise and factual decisions being made in real time, in milliseconds.
Most Read
- 1 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
- 2 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
- 3 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
- 4 Man in 60s dies after sports car crashes into archway
- 5 13 of the best pub gardens to visit in Norfolk
- 6 In pictures: The Norfolk town where fairground rides changed forever
- 7 Plans for 54 new homes on edge of town revealed
- 8 Clothes shop to open third store in village after online videos top 10,000 views
- 9 Thousands of jobs and 200 Peacocks stores saved
- 10 8,000 bluebells illegally uprooted from private wood