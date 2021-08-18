Now is the time to ask for a promotion - here's how to go about it

Published: 3:32 PM August 18, 2021

Research shows bosses are expecting to pay their staff more next year - Credit: Getty/Archant

Now is the time to accelerate your career, experts say. But how do staff handle the conversation? Eleanor Pringle and Angus Williams investigate

The economy is finally, shakily, getting back on its feet.

Business confidence is on the up as GDP continues to grow and the unemployment rate falls.

And for the first time in nearly two years employees can get back to behind their desks and accelerate their careers.

It looks like employers are ready for an influx of requests for promotions and pay rises, with analysis from Willis Towers Watson showing companies expected to spend more on wages in 2022 than they do on average.

The global advisory firm, which has a base in Ipswich, found that firms are expecting salaries to increase by 3pc next year when compared to the average of 2.8pc in the years running up to the pandemic.

John Bremen, managing director of Willis Towers Watson, said that a period of instability transitioning to one of more certainty created “an opportunity that is ripe for employees to self-advocate and help their current employer understand their value”.

He added he wouldn’t be surprised if average salaries were higher than 3pc next year.

But how do employees have these conversations, and how do people looking to get their foot on the ladder make the most of this situation?

Get your CV sorted

Carole Burman, director of East Anglian HR consultancy MAD-HR, said: “In a competitive job market, it’s vital to put every effort into ensuring you’re the candidate who will stand out from the pack for all the right reasons.

Carole Burman of MAD-HR - Credit: Archant

“Details count, so whether you’re submitting a CV or writing a covering a letter, obviously think about your punctuation and spelling, but also give time and thought into who you’re addressing, and how tailored your submission is for the very sector or role you’re applying for. There’s nothing worse than a recruiter realising that you’re dishing out the same CV for eight different types of jobs.

An interview works both ways

Interviews should not put one side of the desk in the hotspot, said Cassandra Andrews, who works as a professional motivator.

Cassandra Andrews

Instead, she said, both sides of the interview should seek to learn more about the other and whether the two are the right fit.

She explained: “Before you go into an interview really think about why you want this job. Is it money, is it the organisation, is it the role and the responsibility that comes with it.

“Then you need to evaluate how those motivators fit with the job description itself and whether you’re actually the right person for the role.

“This means that when you go to interview you’re in the best possible mindset about the job. You know you’re not just there because you’ve got bills to pay and you need something, it’s because what you are driven by matches with what the role offers you.

“When you’re in the interview you need to find out whether the role can offer you what you’re looking for. If I was working in HR and someone asked me how I would be managed, and whether it was aligned with what drives me as a performer, I would be blown away by someone who had that clarity and determination.”

It’s not how you ask, it’s who

When asking for a pay rise or internal promotions individuals need to think about who they are approaching for the conversation.

Ms Andrews explained: “If you’re going to your boss and asking for a pay rise, but they don’t value money and earnings in the same way you do, then they may not realise the impact of saying no.

“They may not understand why you’re asking for a pay rise at all, as opposed to training or responsibility.

“So when having these conversations firstly think about what the person you’re asking is motivated by and how you can align your motivations with theirs.”

She added: “Of course we’ve also been through a pandemic so although it might be obvious, make sure you’re asking for something that is reasonable for the business and the position it’s in.”

Pay rises aren’t just about your lifestyle

Putting in a bid for a pay rise is not just about having some more cash in the bank.

Richard Ross of Chadwicks - Credit: Nick Butcher

The argument about when, and how much, is equally economic, said Richard Ross of financial advisers Chadwicks.

He said: “We will see more people asking for pay rises because of issues like increased costs of living, house prices going up, inflation and so on. We’re already seeing increases in food costs and raw materials which is having an inflationary impact.

“The problem we have is that inflation happens as a result of the expectation of further inflation – not as a reaction to it. So when we see prices going up we ask for pay rises, which in turn pumps more money into the economy. And so it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.

“What you don’t want to see happening in an economy is people asking for a pay rise, pushing up inflation, and then promptly asking for another pay rise in line with inflation.”

What does the boss say?

Bridget McIntyre has held senior positions across some of the UK’s largest blue chip companies, including being the UK chief executive of RSA Insurance and senior roles at Norwich-based Aviva.

Bridget McIntyre, founder of Dream On - Credit: Archant

At the time she was one of only 16 women to be a FTSE 100 executive director, now she runs a social-enterprise in Eye, coaching people to “live their best lives”.

“I always used to say to people volunteer, be positive and take action,” she said. “I think those three things – attitude – are massive in getting noticed.

“Organisations talk so much more now about behaviour and attitude when they’re recruiting. Skills are important but most skills are very trainable. And experience is trainable.

“But behaviour and attitude is part of who you are.

“So showing positivity and enthusiasm are really important.”

Mrs McIntyre said these traits had been harder to display during the pandemic with so many people home-working.

She said: “You can make sure you’re more present on a call. Switching your camera off is probably not a good idea.

“Or see if you can find some more informal ways to have communication: whether it is a phone call or a one-to-one chat. I think you can get lost in a group.

“But it is hard to create virtual relationships.”

Despite this advice, Mrs McIntyre said there were some dangers to pushing too hard to move on in your career.

“Working long hours doesn’t need to be the solution,” she said. “It’s about contributing well in the hours that you do work.”

She added: “One of the things I think the pandemic has done is to give us a chance to step back and reflect.

“Am I doing what I love doing? Am I using my skills and talents well? Is this right for me?

“I think those are valid questions we should always ask ourselves. Don’t box yourself in.”