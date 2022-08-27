Wind turbines as tall as The Shard set to be built off the Norfolk coast

Our reporter went on a trip to the Thanet Offshore Windfarm to get an idea of what Vattenfall's Norfolk project will be like - Credit: Archant

Vattenfall is set to build one of the world's largest windfarms off the Norfolk coast. To get an idea of what this would mean for the region, reporter Derin Clark visited its windfarm off the Kent coast

The boat slowed as it weaved its way through the 100 wind turbines towering over us.

We were six miles off the Kent coast where in 2010 Vattenfall had constructed its Thanet Offshore Windfarm - which was the largest in the UK at the time.

This Sweden-based company is set to build one of the largest windfarms in the world off the Norfolk coast, so I had joined the trip to get an idea of what the Norfolk Boreas Offshore Wind Farm will be like.

While the size of the turbines we saw were impressive, technology has moved on during the last 12 years and the ones in Norfolk are set to be bigger - both in size and number.

Our boat passed turbines that are up to 115 meters tall.

In Norfolk, however, they are set to be up to 350 meters.

Dr Catrin Jones, head of stakeholder engagement offshore wind at Vattenfall - Credit: Archant

"The ones off the Norfolk coast will have a tip height almost as tall as The Shard in London," Dr Catrin Jones, head of stakeholder engagement offshore wind at Vattenfall, who was also onboard explained.

Despite their size, Dr Jones, said at 50 miles from the shore, the turbines won't be visible from land.

The Kent windfarm generates enough electricity to power 400,000 homes - when the Norfolk windfarm is fully operational it is expected it will provide energy for more than four million.

Each turbine generates power that is transferred to land via undersea cables - onshore they are are run underground and connected to the grid a few miles inland.

But what was more impressive than the scale of the windfarm was the work needed to keep the turbines running effectively.

Before heading out to sea I met some of the technicians that oversee its maintenance.

Technicians abseiling down a wind turbine repairing the blade - Credit: Archant

Groups of at least three technicians travel out to sea each day to repair the blades, which are constantly being damaged from the salty sea air, pollution and, much rarer, bird strikes.

Maintaining the turbines can be dangerous and it was stressed that worker's safety was paramount.

A team back on shore constantly monitor weather conditions and if the wave height or wind strength is deemed unsafe, technicians will not work.

Weather conditions are constantly monitored to ensure the repair work can be carried out safely - Credit: Archant

The scale of the operation is so large that the Kent windfarm of just 145 turbines requires about 50 core full-time staff, rising to 100 when including contractors.

I was told that the Norfolk project will be on a much larger scale and will require far more workers as a result.

On the day of our trip we were lucky - weather conditions were in our favour and we got the opportunity to see the everyday repair work being carried out.

To inspect the blades the wind turbine is shut down and two technicians use a lift within the structure which takes them to the top.

They then abseil down the blade, inspecting and repairing it as they make their descent.

There is a platform at the bottom of the turbine where a third worker ensures that their abseiling colleagues remain safe.

Technicians have to work in teams of at least three to ensure their safety - Credit: Archant

Maintaining the Norfolk wind farm will be carried out in much the same way, Dr Jones explained to me, but due to the time it would take to travel 50 miles from the shore they will have hotel boats that will enable technicians to remain at sea.

On shore, a base will also be needed to monitor the conditions and the turbines.

In July the Norfolk Boreas Offshore Wind Farm got a funding boost when it won its Contracts for Difference (CfD) bid.

This government scheme secures Vattenfall a guaranteed baseline price for the electricity the windfarm will generate - helping it to attract investment for the project.

Dr Jones revealed that construction of the turbines is expected to start in September 2023.

See Monday's newspaper for more about the jobs that will be created off the Norfolk coast and the windfarm's environmental impact

New technology being developed

Thanet Offshore Windfarm - Credit: Archant

Technology has moved on vastly since Vattenfall built the windfarm off the coast of Kent, which will see Norfolk benefit from more efficient and taller turbines.

Developments have also been made to store the energy generated from windfarms, which have already started to be implemented for onshore windfarms.

Dr Catrin Jones said: “Vattenfall operates battery storage systems in combination with wind. In the UK, a 22MW battery is located at Pen y Cymoedd Wind Farm – the largest onshore wind farm in England and Wales.

“The battery is able to respond to the needs of the grid system in less than a second, supporting a stable supply of electricity to UK homes.”

Work is also being carried out to look at how hydrogen can be used to make offshore windfarms more efficient.

“Vattenfall’s Hydrogen Turbine 1 (HT1) project in Aberdeen aims to be the first project in the world to test the full integration of hydrogen production with an offshore wind turbine,” Dr Jones said.

“Producing hydrogen on offshore wind turbines is likely to be the most efficient way of producing green hydrogen for decarbonisation of heavy industry like steel, chemicals or refining, as well as heavy transport. Our goal is to produce the first fossil-free hydrogen as early as 2025.”