'It's frustrating' - Firms share struggles amid fuel shortages

Drivers at ABC Taxis have faced issued with the shortages and have had to go to multiple garages to fill up. - Credit: Archant

Ongoing fuel shortages in the region are causing frustrations for many motorists. But what about the businesses for whom an empty tank means they can no longer operate? SARAH HUSSAIN spoke to some to find out.

The city taxi company

Chris Harvey, marketing manager at ABC Taxis. - Credit: Chris Harvey

Chris Harvey, marketing manager of ABC Taxis in Norwich, said the fuel situation for the company's drivers is "challenging" and continues to be so, with the vast majority of its 305 fleet being 'petrol hybrids'.

The issue has also seen increases in the amount of bookings for the firm in the last couple of weeks.

He said: "We've had a number of drivers having issues and going to multiple garages to get fuel.

"We are quite lucky that most of our vehicles are petrol hybrids and petrol isn't quite so difficult to get hold of as diesel

"Most of our drivers fill up before they start a shift so it's more of a personal inconvenience. Some of them are having to drive late at night trying to find garages.

"At the moment we're coping with it quite well but hopefully this will come to an end sooner rather than later.

"It's more of a frustration, and obviously with the additional increases in fuel prices lately it's sort of making the problem worse."

The companion transport service

Natalie Bressani and Melanie Beardmore, of Driving Miss Daisy. - Credit: Driving Miss Daisy

Melanie Beardmore, who runs Driving Miss Daisy King's Lynn, with Natalie Bressani, said while the shortage is not getting in the way of jobs, it is causing employees to drive out of their way to keep cars topped up.

The service, which is run from four cars, offers personal assistance to clients who need help getting to places and who are mainly over 70.

Mrs Beardmore said: "It's more of an inconvenience to find fuel. We probably fill each car up once a week.

"We've had days when we can't get any. We're generally quieter than we usually are.

"If we worked to our full capacity then we probably would be in trouble, but we're still not back up and running as much as we were pre-Covid.

"Certainly we've had to go further afield to Swaffham and perhaps use some of the other stations we wouldn't use usually to fill up as and when.

"We're getting people to appointments and things, so it's just another frustration."

The mobile dog grooming business

Fran Parkes, owner of Riverview Mobile Grooming. - Credit: Fran Parkes

Fran Parkes, owner of Riverview Mobile Grooming - which covers west Norfolk and parts of Cambridgeshire - said her two vans only use diesel and that she has had to allow more time into her schedule to ensure they have enough.

"You have to try and keep on top of it as best as you can," she said.

"One of my girls couldn't get any diesel the other day so had to cancel a whole day's work.

"We've just gone through not being allowed to work.

"It impacts the dogs - I mean it impacts our business but our service is not just about making them look pretty, we do a lot of health stuff as well and pick things up before vets do and before owners recognise problems."

The farmer

Holkham Estate farm manager James Beamish. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

James Beamish, farm manager at the Holkham Estate in north Norfolk, said the installation of a new 50,000-litre fuel tank in February has helped ease supply worries for the farm's essential machinery operations, giving them two-and-a-half times the storage capacity.

But while they can now buy two or three lorry loads at a time, there are concerns over the high prices.

He said: "We don't know what price we are paying for our fuel until it leaves the depot.

"In a normal situation we would buy our fuel forward (in advance), but our last contract came up in February and prices were pretty high at that time, so we took the decision we would buy on the open market, because we thought the fuel would come down.

"But then after what has happened in Ukraine it has gone through the roof.

"And there is a 10-day lead time, which is a challenge in itself, so we have always got fuel at the very front of our thinking."

*Additional reporting by Chris Hill