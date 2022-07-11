How to get funding to grow your business

Business owners came together to discuss how to get more funding Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Local business owners met with leading funding experts to discuss how to get more capital to help the region's up-and-coming firms.

The event, which was organised by Future 50, took place on Wednesday July 6, included a panel who talked about the various options available to companies.

Panellist Emma Douglas-Beet, scale-up director at advice firm Exemplas, said that the main sources are grants, investment, traditional lending and sales.

She said that to be successful, business owners should take a "blended funding approach" and strategically using all four types to get the finance needed to grow their firm.

Ms Douglas-Beet explained that statistically, the success rate for a grant is anywhere between 2 and 40pc but "generally it's at the lower end".

"For example, our innovate smart grant last year had just a 4pc success rate," she said.

Joining Ms Douglas-Beet on the panel was Sam Palmer, tax consultant and innovation tax specialist at Lovewell Blake, Hannah Smith, investment director and MD at Anglia Capital Group, and Sean Cannon, high growth specialist at New Anglia Growth Hub.

They explained that one reason getting government grants can be so tough is because the money available can change rapidly as top officials move in and out of departments.

Although challenging to get, Ms Douglas Beet said that the hard work can payoff "as you can get an awful lot of money".

At the event, which was held at Birkett's office in Norwich city centre, research and development (R&D) tax relief was highlighted as a good way for local firms to boost their income.

R&D is available to all businesses that research or develop ideas, using science and technology, which advances their sector. It can even be claimed on unsuccessful projects.

The tax relief is available to a wide range of companies, but business owners at the event were warned that HM Revenue & Customs was cracking down on those making false claims.

When to apply for funding

During the event, a member of the audience asked when should they apply for funding.

The panel were in agreement that money should be sought before it is needed.

They highlighted that applying for grants, loans or attracting investors is often a long, difficult and drawn-out process that needs to be started months in advance.

Business owners were also encouraged to think critically about funding and were told that it should be "built into the business strategy".