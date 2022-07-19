Farmers keep stock in the shade as temperatures soar

A pig looks happy in its wallow at Rob Simonds's farm at Oxborough - Credit: Rob Simonds

Farmers have been keeping their livestock in the shade as temperatures soar to record levels.

Parts of the region have been among the hottest in the UK as the mercury hit the high-30s.

While arable growers fear yields could be slashed unless rain arrives soon the hot, dry weather has left those caring for animals with a more immediate problem.

Rob Simonds, who rears more than 1,000 pigs near Oxborough Hall, said he had ensured each had access to a time-honoured means of keeping cool.

Breckland farmer Rob Simonds with his large black pigs. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: IAN BURT

"It's extremely hot," he said,. "We've been making sure every pig we've got on the farm has a good wallow so they can keep cool.

"We start feeding them at 5am, we've suspended all other activity, we're just feeding and watering them at the moment."

Mr Simonds and his apprentice steer clear of the herd during the hottest part of the day, returning during late evening to feed them again.

Jeremy Buxton with some of his Hereford cattle grazing a herbal ley at Eves Hill Farm - Credit: Denise Bradley

Jeremy Buxton, who runs a mixed farm at Eves Hill, near Reepham, said: "The most critical things are making sure they've got plenty of water and share, that's what all our stock have got - cattle, pigs and chickens.

"We've moved our pigs into woodlands, our cattle into parkland where there are plenty of trees.

"We're making sure our chickens have got constant access to fresh, clean water and plenty of shade."

Rebecca and Stuart Mayhew with the Jersey dairy cows at Old Hall Farm in Woodton - Credit: Old Hall Farm

Rebecca Mayhew, who tends a 200-strong herd of Jersey cattle near Bungay with her husband Stuart, said: "They've got access to shade and water so they're all fine.

"They're congregating where they're most comfortable, sometimes in the middle of the field where there's the breeze, other times in the shade.

"I don't complicate things, I just make sure they've got freedom of choice and plenty of water."

Bruce Paterson with his Wagyu beef cattle on the Worstead Estate - Credit: Chris Hill

Bruce Paterson, who tends a 40-strong suckler herd of Japanese Wagyu cattle at Worstead Farms, said: "They're fine, we just make sure they've got a good lump of shade."