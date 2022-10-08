Being a part of the Norwich Theatre corporate community allows access to exclusive events and discounts - Credit: Alex Rimmel

Norwich Theatre is an independent not-for profit charity and relies on a share of ticket sales, grants, fundraising and commercial activities, as well as loyal corporate members, donors and friends to create new work and offer creative experiences for all people.

The theatre’s corporate community is made up of more than 40 businesses that have all pledged their support and commitment to the local arts.

Speaking about the support their business gives to the local arts community, Emily Smith from digital marketing agency Nu Image said: “It is really good to be supporting the local arts sector and to know that, by enjoying something on the stage, we are supporting the arts and funding the great community work Norwich Theatre does.”

Being a part of the Norwich Theatre corporate community allows access to exclusive events, including Norwich Theatre’s Corporate Networking Breakfast, which was held this week in Norwich Theatre’s restaurant Prelude. These events allow businesses to meet a group of like-minded individuals who love the arts and build relationships with the businesses the theatre works with.

Norwich Theatre business development and events coordinator Lauren Farley said: “It was lovely to see so many of our corporate community all under one roof. To be able to really engage with the businesses we work with and maintain personable relationships is so important to us as an organisation, which our events give us the opportunity to do.”

Since we have come out of the pandemic, there has been a real appetite to meet people face to face, and grow the corporate community, offering them chances to meet through events such as these exclusive breakfasts.

Gemma Gifford of Fosters Solicitors said: "There is a fantastic community element Norwich Theatre has here in terms of all the different partners, so it is a benefit for us to be involved with that working with new people. It also allows us to pass on the benefits to our colleagues and clients and make use of the wonderful benefits available as a part of the membership.”

Being a corporate member or sponsor gives businesses access to Norwich Theatre events just for the business community and great benefits such as ticket discounts and priority booking to share with employees.

Lauren added: “It is important for us at Norwich Theatre to create packages which would offer benefits to both businesses and their employees alike.”

Alongside this, Norwich Theatre also wants to provide a way for businesses to support the charitable aims of Norwich Theatre: to provide Creative Experiences for all.

For more information about Norwich Theatre’s corporate offerings, please email corporate@norwichtheatre.org or visit norwichtheatre.org