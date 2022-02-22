What impact will conflict between Ukraine and Russia have on our region?

UK has announced sanctions against Russia during rising fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine - Credit: AP

With tensions between Russia and the Ukraine escalating, our business reporter Derin Clark looks at how a conflict in this region will impact our finances.

As war in eastern Europe edges closer, the price of oil has reached a seven-year high as it nears $100 a barrel.

Russia is one of the world's largest oil producers and about 11pc of the world's supply comes from the country.

Fears of disruption to oil supplies has resulted in the price of Brent crude oil reaching its highest level since 2014, the year Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine, with the price of a barrel now at $99.5 (£73).

Rising oil prices will be noticed at the petrol pump, where the cost of fuel has already been increasing.

Petrol prices hit a record of 149.12p a litre on Sunday and the RAC has warned that the crisis would see the cost increase further.

Russia is also a key supplier of gas to Europe. Again, a conflict between Russia and Ukraine would likely see a disruption of supplies, especially as a number of pipelines run through Ukraine.

At home, this could see the cost of energy continue to rise.

This April many families are facing a 50pc increase in their energy bills, but disruptions to supplies could see the cost of heating become even more expensive.

Earlier this year, changes to Ofgem price capping rules enables the energy regulator to update the cap more frequently than once every six months in exceptional circumstances. As a result, if a full-scale war between Ukraine and Russia breaks out this could see consumers facing another substantial rise in energy prices before the autumn.

Another area of the economy that is being impacted by tensions between Ukraine and Russia is the stock markets.

At the end of last week the markets became jittery, leading to a number of falls.

Although what is happening on the stock markets may seem distant to our everyday lives, for many retirees a significant amount of their pensions are invested.

This means that a major stock market crash would see the value of their pensions fall.

Workers nearing retirement may also be watching the stock markets nervously as, again, a crash may see them retiring on much less money than they had originally anticipated.

A war between Russia and Ukraine will have major repercussions across the world and, although the conflict may seem far removed from our everyday lives, we are already seeing it impacting our finances.