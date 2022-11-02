Promotion

There is a vital need to calm uncertainty as the commercial property sector does not prosper amid volatility in the market.

Brown&Co Norwich head of commercial Nick Dunn - Credit: Angela Adams / Brown&Co

We need an environment that offers stability to investors and occupiers, as spiralling interest rates and costs of mortgage finance have the potential to derail transactional activity.

Even where there is still a desire to proceed in an investment, purchase or lease, if you can no longer obtain the funding or afford the rates offered, it is easier to sit on your hands and do nothing.

Looking at the Investment Zones, which many in the commercial sector have discussed recently, it’s worth pointing out that these now do not look like they will even go ahead.

They were actually a great idea as long as they had real ‘teeth’. From my experience of dealing with earlier generation Enterprise Zones in the East Midlands, offering business rates exemption and 100pc capital allowances made a real difference and was an incentive for companies to relocate. This stimulated activity that may not have gone ahead without such incentives. Without teeth, they are little more than Enterprise Zones in name only.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt - Credit: Shutterstock

Linking this with the Cambridge Norwich Tech Corridor would be a further incentive and provide strong links to shared expertise at Norwich Research Park, (NRP), Hethel Innovation and the Food Enterprise Park (FEP). Making these connections is so important.

A good example is the UEA's Food and Drink Cluster, which brings together the agri-food research at NRP with Norfolk’s food and drinks sector. This comes in addition to the support available that Hethel Innovation is delivering at Broadland District Council’s Food Innovation Centre.

Also, streamlining the planning system to make it quicker and easier to get consent will be a huge help as the cost, time and uncertainty that can creep into the current system creates an unavoidable barrier to new development.

The Simplified Planning Zone status on the first phase of the 100-acre FEP is a brilliant example of providing a fast-track route to stimulate occupier activity. More of the same from chancellor Jeremy Hunt and the government would be welcome.

