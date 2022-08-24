How can soaring inflation be brought under control?

Pressure is on Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, to tackle soaring inflation by rising interest rates - Credit: PA

As businesses and consumers continue to grapple with soaring inflation, a new warning that it could reach above 18pc makes for grim reading.

Investment bank Citi sounded the alarm earlier this week when it released the forecast - adding pressure for the Bank of England to hike interest rates to help bring down skyrocketing prices.

This seemingly worked in the 1970s when, with inflation peaking at 25pc, newly elected prime minister Margaret Thatcher oversaw an increase in base rate to 17pc - up from 14pc - which saw the country plunge into a recession but brought price rises under control.

Since then the Bank of England has been made independent from the government and has set a target inflation rate of 2pc.

But, with inflation already at a shocking 10.1pc, it has come under criticism for its failure to help rein in surging prices.

Warnings were being made about rising prices in autumn of last year, but the Bank failed to increase interest rates from a historic low of 0.10pc until December.

Since then its regular rises sees it now stand at 1.75pc - but some are calling for much bigger increases.

If the Bank does continue to up rates - both businesses and consumers - will see the cost of borrowing become more and more expensive.

This will slow growth as, not only will shoppers have less money to spend, but firms will also be less likely to borrow to fund their expansion.

For many, this would be a price worth paying to calm inflation, but even if the Bank continues to hike interest rates, the government will also need to act to help control soaring costs.

A big factor contributing to rising inflation is surging energy costs.

All eyes will be on the new prime minster - whether Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak - to do something to help bring down the cost of gas and electricity.

Frontrunner Ms Truss has said that she would hold an emergency budget next month to bring forward plans to address rising energy costs.

She has, however, been criticised for failing to be more transparent with how she would help households and businesses cope with soaring prices.

Concerns have also been raised over reports that Ms Truss will not ask the independent Office for Budget Responsibility for a forecast ahead of measures, including cutting taxes, she is planning to announce if elected.

Mr Sunak, who was chancellor during the last spring statement, has said he would scrap 5pc VAT on household energy for one year if the price cap on bills rises above £3,000 - it is estimated to reach £3,582 in the autumn and higher still early next year.

He has also pledged to reduce taxes, but will only do so when inflation is under control.

But for many, waiting until September is too late and they are calling for action to be taken ahead of the next energy price cap announcement, which is due on Friday, August 26.

Bill Bullen, chief executive of Utilita, told BBC Radio Four’s Today programme on Monday: “All through the summer, we’ve been hearing about customers in distress, customers who are worried that they’re not able to heat their homes over this coming winter.

“That’s why we’re saying to the government, you’ve got to take this decision to freeze prices at their current level right now.

“This cannot wait until the fifth or sixth of September. The Conservative Party needs to sort themselves out, decide who the leader is going to be this week, so that the Ofgem announcement on the 26th doesn’t have to happen.”