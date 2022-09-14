How bad will the economy be this winter?

Economic experts still believe that the UK will be in a recession by next year - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Economic experts are warning that the UK will enter a recession this winter. Derin Clark finds out the likelihood of this happening and how bad it will be if it does.

A recession is still looming this winter, despite the £150bn energy support package announced by the prime minister.

There is a glimmer of hope that a recession will be avoided with the latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures showing that the economy grew by 0.2pc in July.

This growth, however, is smaller than the 0.3pc expected.

If the economy contracts in August and September the UK will be in a recession.

Gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have grown by 0.2pc in July 2022 following a fall of 0.6pc in June 2022 - Credit: Office for National Statistics

Signs are pointing towards this being the case, despite the government's package of support to bring down consumer and business energy bills.

"The energy package that was announced should help the economy in many respects," said Michael Brock, associate professor of economics at the University of East Anglia (UEA).

"It has provided a greater level of certainty for businesses as they won't have such spiralling costs from energy.

"Consumers were also expecting that their bills would rise to £3,000 or £4,000 and now they know they will be capped at £2,500.

"So things certainly look better from that perspective but it is still going to be a case of waiting to see what will be the squeeze on the costs people still have."

He added: "Interestingly, the energy support we will get only really puts us back to where we were in spring this year, but it seems much better because we were told it would be a lot worse than that up until the announcement was made."

Another positive in the last week has been the gains Ukraine has been making against Russia.

The invasion not only saw energy prices soar, but also resulted in food prices and the cost of materials, such as timber skyrocket - creating economic uncertainty around the globe.

During the last week, however, the Ukraine army has been pushing the Russian forces back and gaining ground against the invading army.

If this continues it could force the Russians to the negotiating table and bring the war to an end.

Michael Brock, associate professor of economics at the University of East Anglia (UEA) - Credit: Michael Brock

Mr Brock said that the news out of Ukraine should "in principle be a better situation for the longer term or the medium to longer term economy".

"But it is wait and see," he added.

Businesses will also likely be economically affected by the bank holiday on the day of the Queen's funeral.

"We haven't had a bank holiday of this nature in 70 years so there is nothing to go on in terms of from a historical perspective if this would be a good or bad thing," Mr Brock said.

"What it comes down to is the sorts of things people use that bank holiday for.

"It has been given at very short notice, but there will also be many people who decide to use it as an opportunity to mourn or celebrate the Queen's life, but that may not necessarily translate into people going to the pub or restaurant.

"If it involves people going and doing these activities, that could be a positive for businesses, but if it is really viewed as an opportunity to spend time with family at home or reflect then the consequence might be no effect or a negative effect on businesses."

Interest rates rising

Out of respect for the Queen, the Bank of England has delayed this week's interest rate announcement to the following week.

Interest rates currently stand at 1.75pc and experts are predicting it will rise above 2pc next week.

The Bank is rising rates to try and bring down inflation, which in July stood at 10.1pc - it's highest level in 40 years.

Inflation is at its highest level in 40 years - Credit: Office for National Statistics

Increasing interest rates encourages people to reduce their spending as the cost of borrowing becomes more expensive.

It also often sees rates on savings accounts rise, which makes saving more attractive.

On a flip side, but reducing spending, higher interest rates can also lead to a slowing economy and can cause a recession.

The Bank of England has an inflation target of 2pc - so it is likely that further rates rises will happen to ease spiralling prices.

"If the only thing that was creating inflation was energy prices then the government's announcement last week would potentially lead to a real consideration of whether continuing to put interest rates up is the right solution," Mr Brock said.

"But a couple of things makes that less true.

"First thing is that other things are also going up in price, in particular food prices are also rising at quiet a fast rate so we're still going to be seeing inflation in the economy even with the announcement that was given last week.

"The second thing to add is that even with the energy cap that's been brought in, energy prices are still going to be higher than they were this time last year, so in terms of the contribution that last week's announcement made to tackling inflation it's certainly going to help with one aspect of the economy.

"But we also have to recognise that the government is not stopping energy prices going up they're just plugging the gap between what energy price is and what people will pay."

Mr Brock said that there is currently no indication as to how high interest rates will rise, with a range of factors including how people respond to rate increases, affecting the Bank's decisions.

Pressure is on Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, to tackle soaring inflation by rising interest rates - Credit: PA

With a high likelihood that the UK will be in an official recession by early next year, many are focusing on how bad it will be.

"I think the key thing is not necessarily how long it will last for but how deep the contraction is over the whole period we are in a recession," Mr Brock said.

"How deep it will be depends on how people react to things like interest rates and inflation.

"Certainly, the forecast is that this is going to be quite a difficult autumn and winter period, but that's not to say that we'll necessarily or technically be in a recession for all that time.

"It's also about the recovery - whether the recovery will be fairly spread across industries and, therefore, if people will be equally or unequally impacted by the recession."