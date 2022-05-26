Despite growing fears of a recession Norfolk has reasons to be optimistic

Although high inflation has parallels to the 1970s there are some differences to the economic slump nearly 50 years ago - Credit: Archant

Despite growing fears that we are heading into a recession, there are reasons why Norfolk could fair better than other regions during a downturn. Derin Clark reports on what makes the county more resilient.

The cost of living crisis is having an impact on almost all of us.

Surging prices are eating away at our disposable incomes and this autumn will see a further £800 added to our energy bills.

Many local businesses, especially those in retail and hospitality which were hoping for a post-pandemic bounce-back, are now fighting for survival.

On top of this, a slowing economy is fuelling fears that the UK could be plunged into a recession next year.

Michael Brock, associate professor of economics at the UEA, said that unlike in 2008 banks are still willing to lend to people and businesses - Credit: Michael Brock

Despite the gloom, there are some rays of light for families and businesses in Norfolk.

At the moment there are no certainties that the economy will enter into a recession and, if it does, there is optimism that it won't be as tough on our finances as the 2008/09 financial crash.

Business leaders have also pointed out that during the recession of 14 years ago, Norfolk's diversity made the county far more resilient to the downturn compared to other regions of the UK.

Commenting on the strength of Norwich to weather economic upheavals, Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich BID, said that when looking at national research on the 2008 economic crash the city was "the third or fourth most recession-proof cities in the UK."

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich BID, said Norwich is one of the most 'recession-proof cities in the UK' - Credit: Sonya Duncan

He said: "That was because of the diversity and the mix of businesses that are based in the city.

"Also, we are not reliant on one specific sector or one large employer, so that means that should a sector be adversely impacted the city still has more capabilities of riding things out.

"We've got two strong universities, we've got things like the research park - which is the largest employer of researchers in the whole of Europe - we've got a strong retail mix, we've got a very strong commercial sector including financial industries and professional services. We've got all that mix which means that actually, the city is in a good place."

Another reason for optimism is that, unlike in 2008, banks are still willing to lend which, if a recession did happen, could result in it being significantly shorter compared to the one experienced 14 years ago.

The 2008 financial crisis led to Northern Rock customers queuing to withdraw their money - Credit: PA/Gareth Fuller

Michael Brock, associate professor of economics at the University of East Anglia (UEA), said: "The recession in 2008/09 lasted for a long time for many reasons, but one of the key reasons was that it was a recession that largely exacerbated, if not caused by, the financial sector and the problems there were in the financial industry.

"That led to a huge degree of caution from banks in terms of lending money to businesses and lending money to people to buy houses or to actually consume again.

"I don't think there is a feeling of the same degree of caution from the finance industry at this time as there was 14 years ago."

Surging inflation and rocketing fuel prices have led to some comparing today's economy to the 1970s, but again significant differences could mean that a recession will not be as prolonged as the slump that the UK experienced nearly 50 years ago.

Mr Brock explained: "The 1970s recession was really brought about because of problems with oil prices and then that affected supply and demand.

"The current issues are linked to a much more general cost of living increases - food and energy prices going up as opposed to oil and petrol."

Another difference to the 1970s is that the government now has an inflation target of 2pc.

The 1970s saw high inflation due to surging oil and petrol prices - Credit: Tony Skipper/Norfolk County Coun

The current rate of inflation stands at 9pc - clearly significantly above the target, which may see the Bank of England prepared to continue raising interest rates to curb spending, with the hope that this will help to lower prices.

Discouraging people from spending could result in a recession, but the Bank may be prepared to take this risk to avoid continuing inflation that would possibly have a greater negative impact on the economy and our standards of living in the long-term.

If the country does enter into a recession, the question for many will be how bad will it be?

Unfortunately, this is not an easy question to answer as what is causing rising inflation is largely global issues that we have little control over.

One of the main factors driving up prices, especially fuel and food, is the war in Ukraine and no one currently knows how long the conflict will last.

We also remain highly dependent on the wholesale market for our fuel and, until we can power the majority of our energy ourselves through projects such as offshore wind farms and nuclear power stations, we are largely at the mercy of global prices.

If the war in the Ukraine ends and the fuel prices fall, this could see inflation coming down and a recession being avoided.

However, if they continue, there is the possibility of a longer period of economic uncertainty.

More people are needing to use food banks as the cost of living continues to rise - Credit: David Jones/PA Wire

This is little comfort to those already struggling to cope with rising prices and who have no room to further tighten their belts.

And costs are continuing to rise.

Petrol prices have now exceeded £1.70 for the first time and, as already highlighted, energy bills face a further hike later this year.

These increases have a knock-on impact on businesses, who are having to rise their own prices to cover the costs.

Charities, business leaders and organisations are piling on pressure onto the government to do more to help and chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced an emergency package to ease the pressure.

The measures include a £650 payment to those on the lowest incomes, £300 to pensioners and a £400 grant to homeowners.

Although these payments will provide some relief, they will not combat the overall hardship that rising inflation is having on people across Norfolk.

Right now, families may want to consider planning ahead, shopping around for cheaper deals and cutting back to make their personal finances more resilient against further price rises.

As for businesses, Mr Brock said: "Many industries can easily ride out a small recession.

"It’s just a case of thinking really smartly about what you offer and how you can try and shield yourself from the worst if some of your custom drops off."