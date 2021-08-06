Households to expect higher energy bills following 'price hike'

Published: 10:22 AM August 6, 2021

Energy bills for 15 million households will increase to a "record high" from October 1 under a new energy price cap.

Household bills are expected to increase by at least £139 later this year, which energy regulator Ofgem said is down to a surge in wholesale prices.

Energy bills for 15 million households will increase to a "record high" from October 1 under a new energy price cap.

Ofgem said that customers on default tariffs paying by direct debit will see the sharpest rise, which will take average bills to £1,277.

And pre-payment customers will see prices increase by £153.

The regulator said this is due to a rise of more than 50pc in energy costs over the last six months, with inflation causing gas prices to hit a record high.

Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said the timing and size of the increase will be particularly difficult for many families struggling with the impact of the pandemic.

He said: “The price cap means suppliers only pass on legitimate costs of supplying energy and cannot charge more than the level of the price cap, although they can charge less.

“If you’re struggling to pay your bill you can get in touch with your supplier to access the help that’s available and, if possible, shop around for a better deal."

The chief executive said Ofgem will do everything it can to ensure people are protected this winter.

Households that shop around and sign up to fixed plans with suppliers are not subject to the price cap. Customers are often able to save hundreds of pounds by choosing a fixed tariff over the default.

The regulator reviews the price cap once every six months, and changes it based on the cost that suppliers have to pay for their energy, cost of policies and operating costs.

James Plunkett, of Citizens Advice, said: “This price hike could lead to a perfect storm for families this autumn, hitting people at the same time as a Universal Credit cut and the end of furlough.

"It’s particularly worrying given families on Universal Credit are far more likely to already be in energy debt.

“With bills rising and incomes falling, many families will find it hard to escape. For many, debt will be the inevitable consequence."