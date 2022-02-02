Norfolk housing market to remain buoyant, amid national warnings

The average UK house price has risen to over £255,000 - Credit: PA

Experts have said Norfolk's housing market will "remain buoyant" amid warnings that, nationally, growth could start to slow this year.

New figures from the Nationwide House Price Index indicate that during January UK house prices rose for the sixth consecutive month.

It was the housing market's strongest start to the year for almost two decades, and the average house now costs £255,556.

However, Robert Gardner, chief economist at Nationwide, said that while housing demand remains robust, there were warnings that the rising cost of living will see the UK market start to slow this year.

Locally, though, the market is expected to stay strong.

Oliver Dack business principal at Mortgage Advice Bureau Norfolk & Suffolk - Credit: Mortgage Advice Bureau Norfolk & Suffolk

Oliver Dack, business principal at Mortgage Advice Bureau Norfolk and Suffolk, said: "There is good competition in the mortgage market, which will help keep the cost of borrowing down for the majority.

"While borrowing is still available we expect locally for house prices to remain buoyant.

"Household finances are coming under pressure from sharp increases in the cost of living, but with living in a desirable part of the country with strong demand people will need to look at their finances carefully before making decisions going forward."

Mason Burrell, from Brown&Co property agents in Norwich, said: “‘Activity continues to be strong within the local market with a lack of supply and continued demand.

"We anticipate prices to continue to rise as one would expect in sought-after areas of Norwich such as in the NR2 and NR4 postcodes.

"In some of those locations, we are seeing prices rise in specific roads. Properties in popular locations in Thorpe St Andrew and the Golden Triangle, close to good schools, remain in short supply so owners do see a healthy rise when they come to sell.

“However, other areas of Norwich will see very little change in price during the first six months of this year.

"What is certain is that this year looks set to be very different to last because 2021 saw the stamp duty holiday combined with an increased desire to live in rural locations because of Covid fuelling the local property market like we hadn’t seen for some time."

Data released by the Office of National Statistics last month showed that in the 12 months up to November 2021, house prices across Norfolk increased by 12.9pc to £271,974.