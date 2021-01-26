Published: 5:05 PM January 26, 2021

It's a home that really offers the chance to live like royalty.

Looking like a real-life castle, this home for sale in Norfolk comes with a parapet, turrets and balcony.

But in fact the Castle, The Grove, in Cromer Road, Holt, which is coming under the hammer, was built as a conventional house inside.

Built in the early 19th century using knapped and pebble flint work, it looks every bit the stuff of a fairy tale.

Inside it sleeps up to 10 and has been used as holiday accommodation. Previously it was used a part of the Gresham's school campus for training until it was transformed into a holiday home by previous owners in 2012.

It has intricate mock turrets and a castellated balcony with architectural details on both the front and rear.

Tucked away just outside Holt it could now be a family home or bought as a holiday investment, say agents Auction House.

It also comes with the option to buy two building plots adjoining the site and further garden land.

The livestream auction is on February 10.