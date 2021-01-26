News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fit for a king or queen: 'Castle' for sale at auction for £650,000

Caroline Culot

Published: 5:05 PM January 26, 2021   
house which looks like a castle

Live like royalty in this house which looks like a castle, for sale at auction for £650,000. - Credit: Auction House

It's a home that really offers the chance to live like royalty.

Looking like a real-life castle, this home for sale in Norfolk comes with a parapet, turrets and balcony.

big kitchen

Inside The Castle, for sale. - Credit: Auction House

But in fact the Castle, The Grove, in Cromer Road, Holt, which is coming under the hammer, was built as a conventional house inside.

Built in the early 19th century using knapped and pebble flint work, it looks every bit the stuff of a fairy tale.

Inside it sleeps up to 10 and has been used as holiday accommodation. Previously it was used a part of the Gresham's school campus for training until it was transformed into a holiday home by previous owners in 2012.

bedroom

Fit for a king or queen: The Castle in Holt is for sale. - Credit: Auction House

It has intricate mock turrets and a castellated balcony with architectural details on both the front and rear.

Tucked away just outside Holt it could now be a family home or bought as a holiday investment, say agents Auction House.

It also comes with the option to buy two building plots adjoining the site and further garden land.

The livestream auction is on February 10.

