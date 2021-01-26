Fit for a king or queen: 'Castle' for sale at auction for £650,000
- Credit: Auction House
It's a home that really offers the chance to live like royalty.
Looking like a real-life castle, this home for sale in Norfolk comes with a parapet, turrets and balcony.
But in fact the Castle, The Grove, in Cromer Road, Holt, which is coming under the hammer, was built as a conventional house inside.
Built in the early 19th century using knapped and pebble flint work, it looks every bit the stuff of a fairy tale.
Inside it sleeps up to 10 and has been used as holiday accommodation. Previously it was used a part of the Gresham's school campus for training until it was transformed into a holiday home by previous owners in 2012.
You may also want to watch:
It has intricate mock turrets and a castellated balcony with architectural details on both the front and rear.
Tucked away just outside Holt it could now be a family home or bought as a holiday investment, say agents Auction House.
Most Read
- 1 Pretty thatched cafe business on Broads for sale for £75,000
- 2 Escape to the Country names 'north Norfolk's seaside capital'
- 3 The areas where Covid rates have fallen the fastest since lockdown began
- 4 'Small number' of staff at town's Tesco test positive for Covid-19
- 5 'We're all shocked' - Butchers shop attacked by vandals
- 6 Shock as cannabis factory found in quiet Broads' village
- 7 Anger as woodland used as 'playground and dustbin'
- 8 Giant Victorian underground reservoir marks supplying city for 150 years
- 9 Report into woman's murder by jealous ex: 'Employers must do more'
- 10 50 home development approved despite flooding fears
It also comes with the option to buy two building plots adjoining the site and further garden land.
The livestream auction is on February 10.