Blakeney Manor Hotel on the market for first time in 25 years

person

Derin Clark

Published: 8:13 AM February 2, 2022
Blakeney Manor Hotel garden with guest at picnic benches

Blakeney Manor Hotel in north Norfolk is up for sale - Credit: Christie & Co

A 34-bedroom hotel in the popular tourist town of Blakeney has come onto the market for the first time in 25 years. 

Blakeney Manor Hotel, which is located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty along the Norfolk coast, is being sold through commercial property agent Christie & Co. 

The Grade II listed property has come onto the market after the current owner, Bob Harris, is looking to retire. 

Mr Harris said: “Having been owned by our family for 25 years the shareholders have decided that now is the right time to sell the hotel.

"It is with some sadness that I am looking to hand over to another proprietor but I know that this will be a fantastic business opportunity for someone else and I hope that they will enjoy working in this impressive location, with such excellent people, as much as I have done."

The hotelier added: "I will look back on my time here with fond memories.”

