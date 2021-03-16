Hot tub havoc: Insurance claims leap 188pc as people installed home spas

Published: 1:43 PM March 16, 2021

Insurance claims involving hot tubs nearly tripled last year Aviva has said as people spent more time in their gardens during lockdown.

The figures released by the insurance giant found a 188pc year-on-year increase in accidental damage claims for hot tubs in 2020.

The major Norfolk employer, which usually has 5,000 staff based out of Norwich's Surrey Street, said home insurance claims it accepted included a grass strimmer bursting an inflatable tub, birds pecking holes in a spa cover and an engagement ring ripping a tub lining.

Falling parasols have also caused hot tub trouble and people tripping over them have also caused issues.

Aviva added that accidental damage claims for items dropped in or knocked off the side of hot tubs in the UK have also increased in recent years, with mobile phones topping the list of items taking the plunge and hearing aids, watches and tablets also being toppled.

The insurance giant said it also received a small number of claims for stolen hot tubs.

In many of these cases, deflated spas were stolen from garages and outbuildings, although some brazen thieves took hot tubs directly from customers’ gardens.

Kelly Whittington, property claims director for Aviva said: “Many people bought hot tubs in 2020, while others took their spas out of storage, so they could enjoy holidays at home. Unfortunately this appears to have led to all manner of mishaps, both with the hot tubs themselves and items dropped in them.

“Many residents will be staying in the UK again this year, so hot tubs and garden accessories are likely to be very popular again. While it’s great that people are enjoying themselves at home, we’d encourage them to take care when using and storing their hot tubs, as well as being cautious with anything used around them. As our data reveals, a short lapse of concentration can easily lead to an unfortunate incident.

“Now is also a good opportunity for people to review their home insurance, to make sure it meets their needs. Accidental damage cover is an optional add-on with many policies and can provide peace of mind against those moments of misfortune.”