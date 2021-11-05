The big challenge for Norfolk and Suffolk tourism now is to keep the momentum going after a very strong season, says Pete Joyner - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Norfolk and Suffolk’s tourist industry has bounced back strongly from the pandemic and is celebrating an “outstanding” year, according to industry experts.

Even denied its vital Easter trade, the tourism trade in Norfolk and Suffolk has performed remarkably strongly — but the challenge now will be sustaining that momentum, says Peter Joyner, managing director of travel marketing agency Thissaway, based in Norwich and London.

“2021 has been an outstanding year for the sector, with an unrivalled opportunity for the industry to celebrate its wide range of holiday experiences to customers who previously hadn’t consider a UK break,” he said.

Peter Joyner, managing director of Thissaway who says Norfolk and Suffolk holiday businesses have enjoyed a very strong year - Credit: Thissaway

“The big challenge is ensuring that the wave of good will and enthusiasm for UK holidays remains into 2022 and 2023 as other overseas options open up.”

His firm has been working with some of the UK’s leading domestic holiday businesses across the self-catering and hotel sector, and says innovation and reinvention of the holiday product on offer will be at the heart their success next year. Organisations which use

You may also want to watch:

2021 as a springboard for attracting and engaging new audiences will the fastest, he predicted.

“It is clear that early bookings for 2022 remain strong, but the key will be maintaining this momentum into next year and creating a platform for sustainable growth for the next five years,” he said.

“As a region we need to continue to evolve our offer to compete with the rest of the UK and, increasingly, the reopening of global destinations.”

During 2020 and 2021, digital transformation has been a key part of tourism businesses’ marketing investment, said Thissaway head of digital Paul Edwards.

“As customers were either locked down, or restricted by rules and regulations, communicating with them digitally has become more important than ever,” he said.

“From those business who were slow to engage online, and brought in online bookings and reservations systems, to those well along the way already who wanted to specifically talk to customers through paid activity or greater content and social engagement, every tourism business enhanced their digital experience.”

The next stage is bringing together the digital presence and the physical product, he said. “2021 has presented marketeers with the opportunity to grow the UK tourism audiences, now we need to engage with them better than ever.”

Victoria Schofield, property and owner experience director at Awaze — the parent company of cottages.com, said what was notable about this year was the growth in business outside of the peak periods.

Victoria Schofield, property and owner experience director at Awaze UK - Credit: Hoseasons

“Norfolk is always one of our most popular destinations, so it’s no surprise holidaymakers visited the county in record numbers over the summer,” she said.

“But while July and August were predictably busy, it was the notably greater demand for June and September that provided the real boost for the local tourism economy thanks to a much longer than normal summer season. Arrivals for June were up 38% on 2019, while bookings for September were up 12%. The upward trend is also continuing into October with bookings for the month up 41% on where they were at the same point in 2019 as people make up for lost time and get back together with loved ones, friends and family.”