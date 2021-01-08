Summer sales surge as Hoseasons bookings up 10pc
- Credit: Archant
People taking the plunge and booking up a holiday in Norfolk and Waveney is causing a sales surge, says travel firm Hoseasons.
The Lowestoft-based holiday operator and its sister company Cottages.com have reported bookings up by 10pc on the same time last year, despite the nation being in lockdown.
The businesses, which take more than 3m UK holidaymakers away every year, owned by parent company Awaze, have also seen a 39pc increase in advance bookings for the May half-term school holidays. The news comes as travel agents recently urged people to book summer holidays abroad now with fewer trips available and discounts available.
Simon Altham, chief commercial officer for Awaze, said: "2021 looks set to be a very big year for domestic tourism, which is great news for the industry and the many businesses around the UK which depend on the sector’s success.
“Following recent government announcements, online summer searches have surged as people look to guarantee their peak season break this year, with many clearly motivated by being locked down at home and needing something to look forward to.
“This situation is different from the first lockdown in 2020, when we saw an immediate drop in searches, as people were unsure when they would next be able to take a break.
"It is clear from our data that holidaymakers are feeling much more confident about things returning to normal by the spring, following the prime minister’s recent comments about the ‘end being in sight’ – and this is inspiring them to look and book now."
Mr Altham added: “While during the current lockdown holidays are understandably on hold, as we all play a part in getting a grip on infections and transmission, we do expect to continue to see increasing demand as we edge closer to the spring.
"My advice to anyone thinking about taking a UK break this year is book as early as possible, as when we came out of the last lockdown customers were booking a holiday with us every 11 seconds – which led to a 2020 summer sell-out.
"We are therefore confident that we will see much stronger demand in 2021, which will be welcome news for our hard-working property owners up and down the UK.”