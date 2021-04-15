News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hotel and restaurant for sale for £150,000 less two years on

Caroline Culot

Caroline Culot

Published: 11:32 AM April 15, 2021   
Horse and Groom, Rollesby

The Horse and Groom, Rollesby, is still for sale. - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk hotel and Thai restaurant which suddenly closed in 2019 is still for sale but with its price dropped to £825,000.

The Horse and Groom Hotel and attached Jasminum Restaurant in Rollesby shut and a notice appeared at the premises at the time stating its tenant, Thanh Van Phung, Wroxham Road, had a county court judgement for debts.

Horse and Groom, Rollesby

The Horse and Groom, Rollesby, is still for sale. - Credit: Archant

The property later went up for sale for £975,000.

The pub, with seating for 80 in the restaurant and  21 bedrooms in the property in landscaped grounds with a car park is now for sale at the reduced price.

"The most recent use has been as a restaurant operating all year round, seven days a week," state agents East.



It also comes with private accommodation above the pub with two bedrooms.

The hotel and restaurant opened in November 2011 and served Thai, Chinese and English food.

