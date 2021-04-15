Hotel and restaurant for sale for £150,000 less two years on
A Norfolk hotel and Thai restaurant which suddenly closed in 2019 is still for sale but with its price dropped to £825,000.
The Horse and Groom Hotel and attached Jasminum Restaurant in Rollesby shut and a notice appeared at the premises at the time stating its tenant, Thanh Van Phung, Wroxham Road, had a county court judgement for debts.
The property later went up for sale for £975,000.
The pub, with seating for 80 in the restaurant and 21 bedrooms in the property in landscaped grounds with a car park is now for sale at the reduced price.
"The most recent use has been as a restaurant operating all year round, seven days a week," state agents East.
It also comes with private accommodation above the pub with two bedrooms.
The hotel and restaurant opened in November 2011 and served Thai, Chinese and English food.
