Poultry factory staff 'refused bank holiday' for Queen's funeral

Workers at a local poultry factory have criticised their bosses, after being told to report to work on the day of the Queen's funeral despite it being declared a bank holiday.

Staff at the Hook2Sisters plant, near the Norfolk-Suffolk border, say they have been ordered in to work, with Monday's shift earning no extra pay and no time off.

A spokesman for the firm said it had to remain fully-operational, to safeguard animal welfare and hygiene requirements, and to ensure it could "provide affordable food during these tough times and help feed the nation".

He said that workers would get an extended break and free food during the day, with the funeral screened in canteens.

But the decision has prompted anger among some staff.

One worker at the site, on Grange Road, Flixton - who wished to remain anonymous - said: "They're failing to recognise the Queen's funeral.

"Everyone has been told they have got to go into work.

"I've got to miss the funeral and my chance to pay my respects to the Queen and go to work because I can't afford to lose my job. No one is happy about it."

The company spokesman said: "As a UK-wide fresh food manufacturer, it is essential for us to have continuity of operations so we can provide affordable food during these tough times and help to feed the nation.

"As well as maintaining supply, the very short notice of this bank holiday made any contingencies to safeguard animal welfare, food safety and hygiene requirements impossible for us.

"Whenever there’s a scheduled ‘one-off’ public holiday, for instance this year’s Jubilee celebrations, we can plan accordingly and bank holiday leave can be offered, as we did this summer.

"Those working Monday will be entitled to an extended two-hour break, free breakfast and lunch, and the funeral can be watched on screens in canteens.

"We recognise that some colleagues will require time off, and all managers have been asked to accommodate additional requests wherever possible.

"All colleagues have bank holidays included in their leave entitlement, but Monday’s public holiday falls over and above what we can offer, in addition to there being no statutory entitlement for this day."

When the government announced plans for a bank holiday for the funeral last week, it said it would operate in the same way as other bank holidays, with no statutory entitlement to time off.

It said employers may include bank holidays as part of a worker’s leave entitlement.