Published: 6:30 AM January 9, 2021

A spectacular five bedroom house in Norfolk in 23 acres with 6.7 acres of lakes and ponds is for sale.

Lakeside House in East Bilney, near Dereham, has four lakes with spring and stream fed water and one ornamental pond.

The house was built by the current owners in 1993 who ran a successful day ticket coarse fishing business known as Lakeside Fisheries for many years. The business closed in 2008 and the majority of fish stocks sold.

The stunning Lakeside House, East Bilney, which is for sale. - Credit: Rightmove/Fenn Wright

However, the person who buys it to live in needs to have been employed in connection with the management of the adjacent commercial fishing lakes or in agriculture in the locality, state the agents.

The property is covered by Section 336 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990, which dictates the person living there should be in a connected profession such as forestry, or a dependent, a widow or widower of such a person.

Lakeside House, East Bilney, is for sale. - Credit: Rightmove/Fenn Wright

The lakes at Lakeside House, for sale. - Credit: Rightmove/Fenn Wright

There is also an annexe, attached to the main dwelling, but with separate access, ideal as a holiday let. There is also a self contained flat over the garage, a boathouse situated adjacent to the main lake, together with a timber building which was originally a fishermen's café.

Lakeside House, East Bilney, is for sale. - Credit: Rightmove/Fenn Wright

The lakes at Lakeside House, for sale. - Credit: Rightmove/Fenn Wright

It is believed there was a moated manor house on the site lived in by possibly the Bishop of Norwich or the Lord of Gressenhall.

The owners fell in love with the tranquillity of the location and the wildlife.

Swans, ducks, geese, otters and deer in the woodland will be the new owners' neighbours.

In addition to the more natural areas, there are sections of more formal garden. The owner has created areas of lawn and terrace, where the family and their visitors can sit outside to enjoy their beautiful surroundings.

The current owners said: "Whenever I go away, I love coming home and going straight outside to sit down by the lake. Then I can relax as there is nothing but the sound of the birds singing."

Lakeside is for sale for offers in excess of £1.15m with agents Fenn Wright.



