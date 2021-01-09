Angler's paradise with four lakes goes on sale for £1.15m
- Credit: Rightmove/Fenn Wright
A spectacular five bedroom house in Norfolk in 23 acres with 6.7 acres of lakes and ponds is for sale.
Lakeside House in East Bilney, near Dereham, has four lakes with spring and stream fed water and one ornamental pond.
The house was built by the current owners in 1993 who ran a successful day ticket coarse fishing business known as Lakeside Fisheries for many years. The business closed in 2008 and the majority of fish stocks sold.
However, the person who buys it to live in needs to have been employed in connection with the management of the adjacent commercial fishing lakes or in agriculture in the locality, state the agents.
The property is covered by Section 336 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990, which dictates the person living there should be in a connected profession such as forestry, or a dependent, a widow or widower of such a person.
There is also an annexe, attached to the main dwelling, but with separate access, ideal as a holiday let. There is also a self contained flat over the garage, a boathouse situated adjacent to the main lake, together with a timber building which was originally a fishermen's café.
You may also want to watch:
It is believed there was a moated manor house on the site lived in by possibly the Bishop of Norwich or the Lord of Gressenhall.
The owners fell in love with the tranquillity of the location and the wildlife.
Most Read
- 1 Police involved as councillor with Covid spotted in town without mask
- 2 Poundland closes 44 stores to go into 'hibernation'
- 3 Tributes to Norfolk paramedic who passed away after contracting Covid
- 4 RAF technician 'knocked out cold' in one punch by drunk man in car park
- 5 More than 700 patients discharged from Norfolk and Norwich hospital
- 6 People urged to stay away from the coast this weekend
- 7 Police fine couple for 120-mile trip to see the seals
- 8 Sleepover paedophile, 43, given 'one more chance' after attacking girl, 15
- 9 Revealed: 11 more coronavirus vaccination centres set to open
- 10 City confirm positive coronavirus cases - Tim Krul is one
Swans, ducks, geese, otters and deer in the woodland will be the new owners' neighbours.
In addition to the more natural areas, there are sections of more formal garden. The owner has created areas of lawn and terrace, where the family and their visitors can sit outside to enjoy their beautiful surroundings.
The current owners said: "Whenever I go away, I love coming home and going straight outside to sit down by the lake. Then I can relax as there is nothing but the sound of the birds singing."
Lakeside is for sale for offers in excess of £1.15m with agents Fenn Wright.