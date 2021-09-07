Home Bargains announces changes to Christmas opening hours

Published: 12:23 PM September 7, 2021 Updated: 12:49 PM September 7, 2021

Home Bargains will be closed on Boxing Day and New Year's Day

National high street chain Home Bargains has announced changes to its festive opening hours this year.

Stores in King's Lynn, Thetford, Great Yarmouth and two in Norwich will be affected by the changes.

Bosses said they wanted to thank staff for their hard work during the pandemic by giving them two extra days off on Boxing Day and New Year's Day for the first time.

The business was classed as an essential retailer, so remained open throughout the pandemic.

Stores will also close early on Christmas Eve at 5pm, to allow staff to enjoy more time to spend with family and friends.

The announcement follows a similar decision by supermarket chain Morrisons, which announced its stores will close on boxing Day this year. Other retailers are also planning closures over the festive period.