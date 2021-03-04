Holiday village that's an 'amazing opportunity' for sale for £1million
- Credit: Rightmove/Trent Phillips
A staycation resort with 11 self-catering cottages in 1.5 acres with a swimming pool on the Norfolk Broads is for sale.
The holiday site, known as Broadoramic and before that, Simon Stearn Holidays UK, in Staithe Road, Repps-with-Bastwick is described by its agents as 'a unique and amazing opportunity.'
Situated close to the River Thurne, surrounded by countryside and near to beaches, the holiday village includes cottages with evocative titles.
These include furnished holiday homes with two bedrooms, a kitchen, dining room and living room such as Cherry Tree, Apple Tree, Grebe, Harnser, Avocet, Bittern, Curlew and Dotterel. Then there are more cottages, which are unfurnished, including Moorhen and Mallard. There is also a renovated management flat.
The complex comes with communal facilities such as a swimming pool, needing renovation, barbeque area as well as lawns and patios. There is car parking and an area fitted with washing machines and tumble dryers.
You may also want to watch:
Agents Trett Phillips described it saying: "A picturesque setting for this multi property holiday development sitting just a few hundred metres from the river, this unique and amazing opportunity offers 11 self contained properties...and is an amazing business opportunity."
This newspaper contacted Broadoramic/Simon Stearn Holidays UK.
Most Read
- 1 First look inside Norfolk garden centre after £1.25m refurbishment
- 2 'Vindictive' man torched couple's new home - after failing to buy it
- 3 No recent virus cases in more than a quarter of Norfolk and Waveney
- 4 'The nicest people shop in Lidl' - Women amazed by act of kindness
- 5 Work on McDonalds and Starbucks site 'breaks rules', councillors claim
- 6 'Foolish' - Landowner could face prosecution after drilling into trees
- 7 Date given for opening of new McDonald's
- 8 MP moves to reassure public as film crew hires out village homes
- 9 'He absolutely pummeled me' - Man, 70, describes vicious attack
- 10 Road closure warning for £940,000 traffic shake-up in Norwich