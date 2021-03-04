News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Holiday village that's an 'amazing opportunity' for sale for £1million

Caroline Culot

Published: 2:31 PM March 4, 2021   
A staycation resort with 11 self-catering cottages in 1.5 acres with a swimming pool on the Norfolk Broads is for sale.

The holiday site, known as Broadoramic and before that, Simon Stearn Holidays UK, in Staithe Road, Repps-with-Bastwick is described by its agents as 'a unique and amazing opportunity.'

Situated close to the River Thurne, surrounded by countryside and near to beaches, the holiday village includes cottages with evocative titles.

These include furnished holiday homes with two bedrooms, a kitchen, dining room and living room such as Cherry Tree, Apple Tree, Grebe, Harnser, Avocet, Bittern, Curlew and Dotterel. Then there are more cottages, which are unfurnished, including Moorhen and Mallard. There is also a renovated management flat.

The complex comes with communal facilities such as a swimming pool, needing renovation, barbeque area as well as lawns and patios. There is car parking and an area fitted with washing machines and tumble dryers.

Agents Trett Phillips described it saying: "A picturesque setting for this multi property holiday development sitting just a few hundred metres from the river, this unique and amazing opportunity offers 11 self contained properties...and is an amazing business opportunity."

This newspaper contacted Broadoramic/Simon Stearn Holidays UK.

