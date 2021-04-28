Published: 6:00 AM April 28, 2021 Updated: 7:42 AM April 28, 2021

A Norfolk landowner has opened three new romantic retreats - but reckons they're way too luxurious for Bilbo Baggins.

Luke Paterson has finished his three new glamping pods which resemble from the outside, the Middle Earth home of the character from Tolkien's The Hobbit.

However, Mr Paterson says the interiors of his Broad Fen Retreats, available for couples only and no pets, are much more luxurious.

That's because each one of the pods, situated on land which borders a conservation area known as Redbeck, near Dilham, comes with a king-size bed, proper bathroom with a power shower and top-notch interiors more akin to a hotel room.

"They're definitely more luxurious than a Hobbit home. We've just opened them and we've had more than 50 bookings over the past three weeks," he said.

"It is a niche market, the pods are available from £130-£175 a night. I'm really pleased with how they've turned out."

The new pods at Broad Fen Retreats are a kilometre away from Mr Paterson's other glamping site of 10 pods at Tonnage Bridge which he installed three years ago. These pods, available for families, have been so popular, they're booked up until November.

Mr Paterson's 'Hobbit-style' homes, situated next to a nature reserve, were built after he managed to get planning permission despite original objections.

It comes as another glamping site at Whitlingham has just invested in building treehouse-like structures.

Broad Fen Retreats is aimed at people on honeymoon with the pods named Swallowtail, Dragonfly and Damselfly. They come with a well-equipped kitchen, TV with Freeview, Wi-Fi, a hot tub, brazier for outdoor cooking if needed and the use of a canoe, available to hire.

Mr Paterson launched the first glamping scheme to diversify from farming in view of losing funds from the EU's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) as a result of Brexit.

Planners at the Broads Authority had originally recommended that Mr Paterson's scheme should be refused.

This was based on the fact that nearby land is designated as SSI, a Site of Special Scientific Interest.



