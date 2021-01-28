Published: 1:37 PM January 28, 2021

A 12-bedroom hotel and restaurant on the Broads forced to close until spring because of Covid is for sale for just under £2m.

The Waveney House Hotel which is for sale. - Credit: Nick Butcher, Archant library

The Waveney House Hotel, Puddingmoor, Beccles, in a picturesque setting by the river, is for sale for £1.999m.

At its core is a 16th century house, listed as Grade I because of its historic importance and owned over the years by some of the most eminent local families.

The Waveney House Hotel in the snow. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Described by the agents as an "idyllic boutique hotel', the venue, a popular wedding location, was refurbished back in 2004.

Inside Waveney House Hotel, pictured in 2018. - Credit: Nick Butcher

In December, the hotel owners said it was closing until spring 2021, with the last trading day being Sunday, December 27, because of Covid.

In a statement posted online, they said: "It is with deep regret that in view of the current situation we all find ourselves in, we have taken the decision to implement temporary closure of the hotel....We have not taken this decision lightly and want to safeguard all of our wonderful loyal staff and customers.

"This year has been difficult for everyone, all businesses have suffered as a result of the Covid-19 virus, but we plan to return in the spring, fresh and ready to welcome you all."

The hotel has 12 en-suite 'boutique' bedrooms, a restaurant and two large function rooms. Agents Fleurets state: "It has consistent high levels of revenue and profits, annual occupancy levels around 85pc, this is an exceptional opportunity that should be viewed."

Waveney House Hotel, Beccles. - Credit: Nick Butcher, Archant library

History

Waveney House was the only large house in the street until the late 19th century. In the mid 16th century it was owned by wealthy merchant William Rede, the first of three generations of that name. It is believed the staithe was used for loading and unloading goods beside the house.

Tanner John Leman, was the next owner of the house. His son became Lord Mayor of London. It passed to draper John Morse and in the 18th century was owned by a brewer because at that time, there was a brewery next door.



