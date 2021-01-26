Published: 10:11 AM January 26, 2021 Updated: 10:36 AM January 26, 2021

The elaborate-looking building, 23, Hall Quay, Great Yarmouth, which used to be the Natwest bank, now for sale. - Credit: Archant

An Edwardian building with an elaborate facade situated in what was a Norfolk town's banking hub is for sale.

The former NatWest bank, at 23 Hall Quay, Great Yarmouth, has a beautiful frontage and a secret inside.

Designed by architect Arthur Hewitt, it looks like it has got two huge storeys from the front. This is a trick of the eye because inside it has one tall banking hall and one room-deep space on the upper floors.

The former bank, built between 1904-1906, and situated next to the Star Hotel building, also has a Venetian window inside on large columns.

Premises along the quay used to be the home of five banks - Barclays, NatWest, Lloyds, HSBC and the Royal Bank of Scotland. Some of the buildings are empty, others earmarked for conversion into flats and some are still occupied as offices.

It comes as the Hall Quay area was set to be transformed into a restaurant and cafe hub, before Covid struck.

The building for sale does have lapsed planning permission to be turned into a restaurant and three flats.