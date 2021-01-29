Bag a dream renovation project as two barns go up for sale
- Credit: Cruso & Wilkin
A Tudor barn and cart shed in Norfolk are for sale - both with planning to convert into homes.
The buildings, for sale separately, are situated at Home Farm, Trunch, near Mundesley, in the grounds of a thatched manor farmhouse with striking octagonal chimneys.
The Grade II listed barn with flint and brick walls, dating to the late 16th century, is for sale for £260,000 and the open-fronted cart shed, built later, is for sale for £160,000.
The buildings once formed part of Hall Farm with a Grade II star listed farmhouse at its core, which was sold.
The farm belonged to Jonas Walpole in 1839 and passed to farmers with Malcolm Larke running it up until recent years before the property was sold in 2015.
You may also want to watch:
Agents Cruso & Wilkin state: "The barn has the potential to be a unique and extremely special barn conversion hidden away just a couple of miles from the Norfolk coastline."
Most Read
- 1 Dog dies and another missing after getting lost in snow
- 2 Village road closed because of flooding
- 3 Shop worker receives complaints for asking customers to wear face masks
- 4 'We don't want to close': Farm shop makes plea for support during lockdown
- 5 Norfolk coronavirus cases fall but people urged to stick to lockdown
- 6 Riverside hotel/restaurant 'closed until spring' for sale for £1.999m
- 7 Hit-and-run leaves couple unable to drive to hospital for birth of baby
- 8 Town clerk sacked following months of controversy
- 9 Car gets stuck in village floodwater
- 10 Increasing concern for missing 14-year-old Amber Hanson