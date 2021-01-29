Published: 11:40 AM January 29, 2021

A Tudor barn and cart shed in Norfolk are for sale - both with planning to convert into homes.

The flint and brick interior of the main barn for sale for £260,000. - Credit: Cruson & Wilkin

The buildings, for sale separately, are situated at Home Farm, Trunch, near Mundesley, in the grounds of a thatched manor farmhouse with striking octagonal chimneys.

Hall Farm barn, for sale for £260,000. - Credit: Cruso & Wilkin

The Grade II listed barn with flint and brick walls, dating to the late 16th century, is for sale for £260,000 and the open-fronted cart shed, built later, is for sale for £160,000.

Hall Farm Barn, for sale for £260,000. - Credit: Cruso & Wilkin

The buildings once formed part of Hall Farm with a Grade II star listed farmhouse at its core, which was sold.

The farm belonged to Jonas Walpole in 1839 and passed to farmers with Malcolm Larke running it up until recent years before the property was sold in 2015.

The cartshed (open fronted at the front) for sale for £160,000. - Credit: Cruso & Wilkin

Agents Cruso & Wilkin state: "The barn has the potential to be a unique and extremely special barn conversion hidden away just a couple of miles from the Norfolk coastline."



