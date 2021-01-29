News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Bag a dream renovation project as two barns go up for sale

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 11:40 AM January 29, 2021   
unconverted barn

Hall Farm barn, Trunch, for sale unconverted for £260,000. - Credit: Cruso & Wilkin

A Tudor barn and cart shed in Norfolk are for sale - both with planning to convert into homes.

flint walls inside barn

The flint and brick interior of the main barn for sale for £260,000. - Credit: Cruson & Wilkin

The buildings, for sale separately, are situated at Home Farm, Trunch, near Mundesley, in the grounds of a thatched manor farmhouse with striking octagonal chimneys.

unconverted barn

Hall Farm barn, for sale for £260,000. - Credit: Cruso & Wilkin

The Grade II listed barn with flint and brick walls, dating to the late 16th century, is for sale for £260,000 and the open-fronted cart shed, built later, is for sale for £160,000.

unconverted barn

Hall Farm Barn, for sale for £260,000. - Credit: Cruso & Wilkin

The buildings once formed part of Hall Farm with a Grade II star listed farmhouse at its core, which was sold.

The farm belonged to Jonas Walpole in 1839 and passed to farmers with Malcolm Larke running it up until recent years before the property was sold in 2015.

unconverted barn

The cartshed (open fronted at the front) for sale for £160,000. - Credit: Cruso & Wilkin

You may also want to watch:

Agents Cruso & Wilkin state: "The barn has the potential to be a unique and extremely special barn conversion hidden away just a couple of miles from the Norfolk coastline."


Most Read

  1. 1 Dog dies and another missing after getting lost in snow
  2. 2 Village road closed because of flooding
  3. 3 Shop worker receives complaints for asking customers to wear face masks
  1. 4 'We don't want to close': Farm shop makes plea for support during lockdown
  2. 5 Norfolk coronavirus cases fall but people urged to stick to lockdown
  3. 6 Riverside hotel/restaurant 'closed until spring' for sale for £1.999m
  4. 7 Hit-and-run leaves couple unable to drive to hospital for birth of baby
  5. 8 Town clerk sacked following months of controversy
  6. 9 Car gets stuck in village floodwater
  7. 10 Increasing concern for missing 14-year-old Amber Hanson

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Poll

Escape to the Country names 'north Norfolk's seaside capital'

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon

Pretty thatched cafe business on Broads for sale for £75,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Extent of Norwich Prison Covid outbreak revealed

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Anger as woodland used as 'playground and dustbin'

Sarah Hussain

person
Comments powered by Disqus