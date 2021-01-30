News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town antique shop for sale - and could become a house

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 3:08 PM January 30, 2021   
The Georgian building occupied by Anthony Fell Antiques in Holt is up for sale, with planning to be turned back into a house. - Credit: Archant library

A beautiful Georgian shop described as 'one of the most handsome buildings in Holt' is for sale with permission to be a home again.

Anthony Fell, who has run his antiques firm from Chester House, Bull Street, for 20 years is selling the premises but not the business. He continues to trade and will do after the building is sold. 

The beautiful Chester House, which is for sale. - Credit: Rightmove/Pointens

Chester House, a Grade II-listed, double-fronted town house with period features, is for sale for £400,000.

One of a pair of townhouses side by side, the property started out as residential and is believed once to have been the postmaster's house.

It also conceals the site of Holt Steam Laundry, once a major employer in the town, with factory premises that used to operate behind Bull Street. 

For sale as a three bedroom home, Chester House still has its original front door with a fanlight over as well as period features such as box sash windows with working shutters, skirting boards, picture rails and a fireplace. At the rear is a walled courtyard which has parking for three to four cars.



