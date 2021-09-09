Long-running antiques fair to move following 'bitter sweet' success

Published: 5:45 PM September 9, 2021

Philip and Claire Crosthwaite will bring a rare pair of 17th century oak Wainscot chairs to the new venue of Easton College.

One of Norfolk's longest standing and largest antique fairs is set to move due to the scale of its success, bringing with it a 'bitter sweet' feeling for those that run it.

It is a fair that brought the market town of Hingham to a "standstill" on Sundays and was frequented by public figures such as actor Martin Sheen and Baroness Hayman.

But now Hingham Antiques Fair will be moving from its venue of 25 years, to Easton College on Sunday, September 26, after outgrowing it.

Philip and Claire Crosthwaite, who took over ownership of the fair in 2016, decided to take the plunge after returning from the coronavirus lockdowns in July to find it "had been just as successful as it ever had been", bringing in 800 people.

Philip and Claire Crosthwaite, who took over ownership of Hingham Antiques Fair in 2016, will be moving it to Easton College. - Credit: Philip Crosthwaite

Mr Crosthwaite, also of Cloverleaf Home Interiors LAPAD, said: "There have been many great times had in Hingham for this very popular monthly fair and we are sad to say goodbye. With lots of great sales and celebrity visitors.

"Dealers and customers have come and gone, but the core values of this fair remain and we want to take the wonderful atmosphere with us."

Around 140 dealers are on the list for Easton and caterer Beth Cork and silver dealer Mark Nelson-Griffiths of Greenfinch Antiques will also be joining the couple.

Mr Crosthwaite said: "Baroness Hayman was kind enough to open the fair for us when we took it over in 2016.

"I remember Rick Wakeman being a visitor which seemed to spark off a run of musicians with Pete Townshend, Eric Clapton, Zak Starkey, Jamie Cullum and Sophie Dahl purchasing items from afar."

A rare pair of 17th century oak Wainscot chairs will be brought to the new venue, which was found in a storage barn and had not been moved for 200 years.

And a silver gilt incense burner by mid-century self-taught silversmith Matthew Bolton will also be on show.

A silver gilt incense burner by mid-century self-taught silversmith Matthew Bolton, that was found on sale recently, will also be on show. - Credit: Philip Crosthwaite

A "very rare" Norwich assayed silver spoon dating from the 17th Century was sold at the fair two years ago for £6,000.

Hingham Antiques Fair, which supports St Martins and the East Anglian Air Ambulance will be open from 9.30am to 3.30pm on September 26 with a £2 entry fee.