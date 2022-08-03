News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Opportunities await streetwise investors on high street

Guy Gowing

Published: 1:00 PM August 3, 2022
I have written in these pages before that reports of the death of the high street are premature. In Norwich in particular, we have seen several reasons to be optimistic: the successful sale of the Debenhams building, the decision by Morrisons to open a city centre store in the former Top Shop, the investment in new stores by Tesco and Costa, the rejuvenation of the Royal Arcade, and the continued good health of Norwich Lanes.

Now we are seeing a new phenomenon which is another indication that investors are putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to retail properties.

In recent weeks we have started to see a new type of savvy investor emerge, ready to take advantage of the opportunity delivered by risk-averse institutional investors who have swallowed the stories about the death of retail.

We recently acted for one such investor, a London-based property company. It paid just shy of £1 million for a building in Orford Street and Brigg Street in Norwich, which is let to three separate businesses – two retailers on the ground floor and a lifestyle business on the upper floor. We helped them purchase the freehold from a pension fund, exactly the type of investor stepping back from retail.

This is a substantial investment, but here’s the rub: the current rental yield on this building is in excess of 10pc. At a time when demand for freeholds on other types of commercial property is resulting in yields below the current rate of inflation, this kind of return should be an attractive prospect. Streetwise investors – often from outside the county – are increasingly coming forward to take advantage.

Yes, there is a (perceived) risk in the high street, but places like Norwich remain strong retail destinations and deals like this look like smart buys. In investment, it is often those who don’t follow the herd and who are prepared to swim against the tide who end up making the biggest gains, and agile investors such as the one which has bought the Orford Street property could well turn out to be the big winners.

Earlier this year I wrote in this column that whatever challenges retail continues to face, the right shops in the right locations, offering innovative, experiential retail, will continue to thrive, and that proactive investors and their agents will respond to market forces, keeping the high street vibrant. That prediction is coming true, and there are huge opportunities for those willing to take the plunge.

