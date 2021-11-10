'We got there in the end' - Restaurant's alcohol bid finally approved

A Norwich restaurant's difficult journey to get an alcohol licence for a new upstairs dining room has been agreed - after months of delays.

Roger Hickman, owner of his namesake restaurant on Upper St Giles Street in Norwich, first asked the council for a licence for his first-floor private space in September.

But when the application went before Norwich City Council's licensing committee it had to be postponed after a late noise report submission.

The licensing committee finally approved Mr Hickman's request on the fourth attempt on Wednesday, but the meeting was not an entirely smooth process.

At one point the meeting was paused while Mr Hickman was sent back to his restaurant to take measurements on the width of a corridor after councillor Sue Sands pointed out it suggested the plans suggested it was only around 35cm wide.

Mr Hickman was sent back to his restaurant to measure the width of a corridor - Credit: andy newman

Ms Sands told Mr Hickman they are a "serious committee" and they needed the right information, particularly when it comes to health and safety.

Mr Hickman said the space was four times that width at the smallest point.

Ahead of the meeting, Mr Hickman's neighbour, Chris Gooding, raised concerns about noise from the site.

Mr Gooding told the committee he has been able to hear noise from the property previously, particularly when Mr Hickman has held private events.

Councillor Sue Sands raised concerns about the safety of a small corridor - Credit: Mike Sands

Mr Hickman and his licensing advisor, Stephen Pickering, offered the committee a series of mitigation measures, including keeping a bathroom window closed, limiting the number of customers to 16 and automatic closing doors.

The committee unanimously agreed to approve the application but added a condition that the room be closed by 11pm from Sunday to Thursday.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Hickman said he would now work to implement all the conditions.

"I'm relieved," he said, "I'm happy with the outcome.

Roger Hickman in the private dining room - Credit: Archant

"We have worked really hard to make it work. My clientele is not a rowdy 18 to 30 crowd, it's more sophisticated.

"I can understand where Mr Gooding is coming from and I have been happy to work with him to get it right.

"I'm pleased we got there in the end."

Ahead of the work being completed, he is planning on using temporary licences to use the space leading up to Christmas.