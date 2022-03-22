News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Firm donates over 22,000 vital supplies to women and girls fleeing Ukraine war

person

Derin Clark

Published: 5:23 PM March 22, 2022
Kate Smith, co founder of Hey Girls

Kate Smith, co founder of Hey Girls, which donated over 22,000 period products to Ukrainian refugees - Credit: Hey Girls

A social enterprise has donated more than 22,000 period products to the women and girls fleeing the war in Ukraine. 

Hey Girls, which has a dispatch site in Diss, partnered with businesses and organisations including Colemans Removals, a family-run Norfolk removals and storage firm, to gather the vital period supplies and distribute them to Ukrainian refugees. 

Colemans Removals collected donations from businesses, schools and individuals in and around Diss. The supplies have since been delivered to refugees along the Poland/Ukraine boarder after travelling via a ferry from Felixstowe to Holland and then transported by road to Poland.  

Team members at Hey Girls

Hey Girls collected donations from a number of businesses including Diss-based Colemans Removals - Credit: Hey Girls

Kate Smith, co-founder and donations manager at Hey Girls, said: “As soon as the situation with Ukraine unfolded, we knew we had to take action. It is hugely humbling to be able to provide our period products to Ukrainians in need.

"In a crisis, periods are often the last thing someone is thinking about, but you cannot stop the biological clock. To date, we have provided over 20,000 period products for the border relief effort, through some of our community donation partners and local action groups.

"There is still much more to be done. Our whole aim is to see period poverty completely eradicated. Access to quality periods products should be a right not a privilege; and more so in a humanitarian crisis.”

Ms Smith launched the business as a kitchen start-up with her sister Rebecca and mother Celia Hodson in 2018. 

Most Read

  1. 1 7 celebrities that come to Norfolk for their holidays
  2. 2 Norfolk pub named one of best countryside spots in the UK
  3. 3 Ambulance staff told to 'drop and go' and ignore calls as demand soars
  1. 4 Man found dead on Mousehold Heath is named
  2. 5 Police and villagers cite drug and noise fears over festival return
  3. 6 Garage owner denies running residential area 'like a scrapyard'
  4. 7 Two taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on A47
  5. 8 Could this Norfolk town get a new train station?
  6. 9 Calls made to remove car which has been stuck in tree for months
  7. 10 Two places in Norfolk named among best afternoon tea spots in England

The award-winning firm sells period products on a 'buy one, give one' basis and is stocked in national supermarkets including Asda, Waitrose and the Co-op. It has also attracted the support from celebrities including Michael Sheen and Caitlin Moran. 

Since its launch the company has donated over 20 million period supplies to organisations and individuals across the UK, including food banks, mother and baby groups and women's refuges. 

Along with its core aim of eradicating period poverty in the UK, Hey Girls also ensures its products are sourced and made from sustainable materials. 

Norfolk

Don't Miss

After some of the worst winter weather for many years, a good wash is needed to get all the salt and

Norfolk car washes investigated over 'serious breaches' of regulations

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Luke and Phil Platten from Platten's Fish and Chips in Wells. Anyone with the surname Platten is 41

Norfolk fish and chip shop trials four-day working week

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Assembly House Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk restaurants named among best in UK for brunch and Sunday lunch

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A man has been charged in connection with supplying drugs in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich Live News

Motorcyclist dies in crash on outskirts of Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon