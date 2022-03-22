Firm donates over 22,000 vital supplies to women and girls fleeing Ukraine war

Kate Smith, co founder of Hey Girls, which donated over 22,000 period products to Ukrainian refugees - Credit: Hey Girls

A social enterprise has donated more than 22,000 period products to the women and girls fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Hey Girls, which has a dispatch site in Diss, partnered with businesses and organisations including Colemans Removals, a family-run Norfolk removals and storage firm, to gather the vital period supplies and distribute them to Ukrainian refugees.

Colemans Removals collected donations from businesses, schools and individuals in and around Diss. The supplies have since been delivered to refugees along the Poland/Ukraine boarder after travelling via a ferry from Felixstowe to Holland and then transported by road to Poland.

Hey Girls collected donations from a number of businesses including Diss-based Colemans Removals - Credit: Hey Girls

Kate Smith, co-founder and donations manager at Hey Girls, said: “As soon as the situation with Ukraine unfolded, we knew we had to take action. It is hugely humbling to be able to provide our period products to Ukrainians in need.

"In a crisis, periods are often the last thing someone is thinking about, but you cannot stop the biological clock. To date, we have provided over 20,000 period products for the border relief effort, through some of our community donation partners and local action groups.

"There is still much more to be done. Our whole aim is to see period poverty completely eradicated. Access to quality periods products should be a right not a privilege; and more so in a humanitarian crisis.”

Ms Smith launched the business as a kitchen start-up with her sister Rebecca and mother Celia Hodson in 2018.

The award-winning firm sells period products on a 'buy one, give one' basis and is stocked in national supermarkets including Asda, Waitrose and the Co-op. It has also attracted the support from celebrities including Michael Sheen and Caitlin Moran.

Since its launch the company has donated over 20 million period supplies to organisations and individuals across the UK, including food banks, mother and baby groups and women's refuges.

Along with its core aim of eradicating period poverty in the UK, Hey Girls also ensures its products are sourced and made from sustainable materials.