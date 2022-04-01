News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Country park tea room applies to serve cream teas with a bubbly twist

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:22 PM April 1, 2022
Hettys tearoom in Holt Country Park has applied for more seating. Picture: NNDC

Hetty's Tea Room in Holt has applied for an alcohol licence. - Credit: Archant

A north Norfolk tea room has applied for an alcohol licence as it plans to offer cream teas with an alcoholic kick.

Hetty's House Tea Room at Holt Country Park is planning to give its afternoon teas a twist by adding prosecco and champagne, while it also hopes to serve alcohol to people watching planned live music performances in the park.

The café also wants to serve beer and other alcoholic drinks at its events such as hot dog evenings.

Owner, Karen Fuller said: "We're not going to be selling tons of drinks for people to go out drinking in the park, our little café isn't big enough to hold all the stock.

"But the idea is to let people have a drink with their afternoon tea or at special events."

If approved, the licence would allow the tea room to serve alcohol both on and off the premises between 9am and 11pm every day 

