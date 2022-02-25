Villagers rally together to reopen post office
A Norfolk village’s fears that it would lose its last post office have been allayed, after the community came together to fight to keep it open.
The facility in Oak Square, in Hethersett, closed in mid-January following uncertainty over its future at the site, and the retirement of postmaster Kevin Salmon who had run the office for 10 years.
Hethersett Parish Council had been in discussions with Post Office Counters Limited since November 2020, and was leading the fight to provide the village with an alternative venue for a permanent office.
And a month after its closure, a temporary pop-up facility has been set up in the local library.
Hethersett county councillor David Bills, the parish council and charity group Hethersett Hearts worked together with the Post Office to bring about the reopening.
Villager Lisa Ashby was first into the new site. She said she was pleased and relieved that Hethersett once again has a post office, after having to travel to Eaton over the past few weeks.
Others were also keen to utilise the new office, with a steady stream of customers seen within five minutes of the reopening.
They were met with a familiar face behind the counter - former postmaster Mr Salmon, who is currently filling in until a permanent replacement is found.
Work is also continuing to make the new set-up permanent.
A Post Office spokesperson said: “We are delighted that Hethersett Post Office will be restored as a temporary service in Hethersett Library in Queen’s Road.
"The new service will offer a wide range of Post Office products and services. We hope that our customers will continue to use this service.”
Mr Bills said: “Everyone involved in finding a new venue has been very positive.
"We were determined to find somewhere for residents. We are now asking people to be patient.
"It won’t be perfect from day one but we will be doing our best to provide the best possible service and we are very grateful to Kevin for staying on."
The parish council agreed at its latest meeting that the library is a good location for a post office.
The new office will be open five days a week on various library opening hours on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and for a total of just over 23 hours.