Expansion plans show how engineering centre could almost double in size

Plans of how the expanded Hethel Engineering Centre would look - Credit: Feilden+Mawson

Hethel Engineering Centre has set out expansion plans to provide engineering and manufacturing businesses much needed space to grow.

Already covering roughly 88,000sqft, the centre comprises of 72 units that provides a mix of office and workshop spaces to many of the region's most innovative businesses.

The owners of the south Norfolk site, Hethel Innovation, have submitted proposals that will see it grow by 80,000sqft of new floorspace.

A mock-up of the expanded Hethel Engineering Centre site - Credit: Feilden+Mawson

It would be split into 11 new units, which will be available for advanced engineering, innovation and technology-based firms.

The proposals would also enable businesses already at the Hethel site needing more floorspace to grow while remaining at the centre.

This would then free up smaller units for other advanced engineering and technology-based companies to develop in the area.

In addition to the creation of new units for businesses, the proposals would also seek to improve the amenities by providing a cafe and gym on site.

“The development proposals at Hethel Engineering Centre are a great opportunity for us to grow the community we have on site and improve the offering for local businesses," said Alice Reeve, CEO of Hethel Innovation.

"Our members have been calling for more space and I'm really pleased that we are able to reveal our plans for this expansion.

"The businesses currently based at Hethel Engineering Centre, and those that will be able to join once we have new space available, are extremely important to the local economy and we must continue to support them.

"The design team have done a fantastic job of creating a scheme that will work for our members and I am looking forward to continue developing the proposals further in partnership with the community.”

The planning application has been submitted to South Norfolk Council for consideration. You can access all documents for the application on South Norfolk Council’s website.