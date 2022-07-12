News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eco-friendly housing development being built in south Norfolk

person

Derin Clark

Published: 5:10 PM July 12, 2022
A CGI mock-up of the new eco-friendly development being built

A CGI mock-up of the new eco-friendly development being built - Credit: Hestia Real Estate

A local property developer has started building an estate of eco-friendly homes in a south Norfolk village.  

The development, which is located in Spooner Row just off the A11, near Attleborough, is being built by Hestia Real Estate. 

Part of the project is being funded through a seven-figure package from Lloyds Bank Clean Growth Finance Initiative (CGFI), which provides discounted lending to help firms invest in sustainable projects. 

The homes on the estate will all include air source heat pumps, low-energy lighting and high-performance insulation, Hestia Real Estate said. 

The firm stated that the project is creating 11 full-time jobs for local contractors and is expected to be completed in 2024. 

Ben Morgan, joint director of Hestia Real Estate, said: “With our latest development, we worked closely with our architect and EPC advisor to make sure we could design our homes to not only appeal aesthetically to modern homebuyers, but also be as energy efficient as possible."

