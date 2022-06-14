Should there be more help to ease the pressure of rising petrol prices?

As drivers are hit by ever increasing fuel prices a growing number of firms are calling on the government to provide more support to ease the pressure - but is there a realistic scope for more state intervention?

The government's own statistics released this week show that the price of unleaded petrol is 41pc higher than it was a year ago while the cost of diesel has risen by 43pc year-on-year.

For many companies in the East of England this is having a significant impact on their costs and could force some firms, such as those in the haulage sector, out of business.

Paul Simon, from the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, said that research from the Chamber found that companies' "cash flow is under real pressure".

As such he urged the government to reduce VAT and fuel duty to help businesses.

Last March, chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a cut to fuel duty by 5p per litre but speculation has arisen as to whether this has been passed on at the fuel pump.

The government is taking allegations that drivers are not seeing this fuel duty cut seriously. Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has written to the Competitions and Markets Authority saying that despite the fuel duty cut "there remains widespread concern about the pace of the increase in prices at the forecourt and, that prices may not fall as much or as fast as they rise".

Although many will welcome an investigation into whether the fuel duty cut is being passed on, should the government be doing more to help?

Taking into account the fuel duty cut, for every litre of petrol, 52.95p is fuel duty - this amounts to about 30pc the cost per litre at the moment.

Meanwhile, 47pc of the cost per litre goes to the supplier.

The next biggest amount, 17pc, also goes to the government through VAT.

Although fuel duty is frozen, meaning that drivers pay 52.95p per litre no matter how much the price of petrol rises, the government is receiving more through VAT tax.

This is because 17pc of, for example, £10 is lower than 17pc of £30.

And with the price of unleaded petrol and diesel rising by 41pc and 43pc respectively year-on-year, the government will be receiving much more via VAT on fuel today compared to June 2021.

A further cut in fuel duty or VAT will help motorists if passed on at the fuel pump, but some businesses are calling on the government to provide further support.

Helen Parker-Wright, who works for Norfolk haulage firm W's Transport, urged the government to provide more help to prevent firms from collapsing.

She called on ministers to find innovative solutions and looked to Europe to see how help is being offered on the continent.

"In some EU countries there is a fuel rebate system so that any business providing an essential service is allowed to reclaim a certain percentage back on their fuel usage," she said.

Right now the government's 5p fuel duty cut does not seem to be having much of an impact in reducing fuel costs for businesses and motorists so it could be a question of when, not if, the government will need to step in and offer more support.