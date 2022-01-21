The help available to people in Norfolk struggling to pay for their energy bills

Charities and organisations across Norfolk can help people struggling with energy bills - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Energy bills have been rising and many people across the region are worried about the impact it will have on their finances.

But for those struggling to pay higher gas and electricity bills there is help available.

Local charities and organisations including Norfolk Community Advice Network, Age UK Norwich and Age UK Norfolk, Norfolk Citizens Advice, Norfolk Community Law Service, and MAP all provide help and support to people across East Anglia facing difficulties with paying their energy bills.

"We've definitely noticed an increase in enquiries from people struggling with energy bills," said Emily Balsdon, from Norfolk Community Advice Network.

"Also people have been having difficulties if they have looked to save by switching suppliers, because at the moment it can be more expensive to do so."

Norfolk Community Advice Network has a chat feature on its website that it can use to help people who are facing financial difficulties.

Ms Balsdon added: "We'd advise people struggling to pay their energy bills to make sure they are getting all the income they are entitled to.

"There are a lot of benefits that aren't being claimed because people don't realise they are available to them.

"People can also challenge if they have lost their benefits or their benefits have been changed.

"We've won 86pc of the time when people have challenged a benefit decision."

Many people who are in financial difficulties have been taking on extra debt, with some turning to payday loans.

Ms Balsdon said: "We know people take payday loans, but we want to make it clear to people that they don't have to do that.

"Also there are a lot of free debt advice charities so people should never pay for debt advice."

The charity Norfolk Community Law Service provides a free legal advice service to people across Norfolk.

Citizens Advice Norfolk runs a Norfolk Warm and Wise scheme that is designed to specifically help people in the region struggling to pay their energy bills or who are having problems with their supplier.

Age UK Norwich and Age UK Norfolk help those aged over the age of 50, meanwhile MAP has been set up to help young people aged 25 or below.

Jo Willingham, advice, information and welfare manager at Age UK Norwich, said: "We work with people aged 50 plus and we have an information and advice team so can help.

"It is amazing how much people are entitled to without often realising it and we can help people to maximise their income.

"A big part of what we do is look at the potential help for people.

"Even if they don't think they are entitled to anything things change and is it always worth getting in touch and having a quick check to see what you are entitled to.

"For example, are you eligible for a disability benefit?".

Ms Willingham revealed that one type of financial benefit available is attendance allowance, which is not means tested.

The attendance allowance is available to those who have a health condition which impacts their daily living, for example, they need help with cooking due to a health condition.

Under the allowance people can claim either a lower rate or a higher rate.

The lower rate offers £60 a week and is available to those who need help during the day or night.

The higher rate offers £89.60 and is available to those who need help day and night.

Ms Willingham added: "A lot of what we do is helping people to maximise their income and minimise their costs.

"It is never too late to get help, although the earlier the better."

Along with looking for ways to increase incomes, those worried about rising energy bills should look for ways to cut the amount of gas and electricity they use.

Simple steps such as closing curtains and doors to keep heat in a room can help to cut the amount of energy used.

Homeowners can also look for ways to better insulate their houses and they should check to see if they are eligible for any grants to help towards the costs.