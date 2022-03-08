Small business wins award from Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis

Dragon' Den star Theo Paphitis has recognised a Norfolk business owner with his Small Business Sunday award.

Sara Williams, 39, received the accolade last month at a ceremony at the ICC in Birmingham for her business HELLOhenry.

She said that winning the award had "meant so much" as "it can get lonely" running a business on her own.

Mrs Williams, who lives in Litcham near Swaffham, set up her firm in the summer of 2015 after relocating to Norfolk from Northampton with her husband and two year old son.

The former nanny sells a range of bespoke creative products including watercolour prints and wedding stationery through her business's website.

Since winning the award she has lots of ideas for the future of her business.

She said: "I would love to get a range of my watercolour prints and greetings cards and baubles stocked in local places of interest including Pensthorpe, Holkham, Blickling Estate and one day hope to run a bespoke stall from a department store where people can come and are able to have a family portrait or card painted for them on the day."