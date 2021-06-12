'People didn't know I existed' - Shopkeeper thrilled with new store
- Credit: Noah Vickers
The owner of a Dereham eco shop has said she is delighted with her shop’s new location, following a lockdown move onto a busier street.
Helen Winterbone reopened Hawthorn & Bee at its new site on Wellington Road on May 24, having been closed since Christmas.
The shop had previously been located just 50 metres round the corner in a lane linking Wellington Road with Theatre Street - but Ms Winterbone said the move had made a world of difference to her business.
“It wasn’t the best, because most of the other shops had gone and it had got very quiet… A lot of people didn’t even know I existed over there,” she said.
“I know it’s not as good as in the middle of town, but it's so much better, and it's a shopfront you can see [from a car or bus],” she added.
You may also want to watch:
With more space in her new shop, Ms Winterbone has also been able to expand her offering to include dry loose foods, free of wasteful packaging.
Many of the shop’s products have barely travelled to reach Dereham, including tofu from Lenwade and wax melts from Shipdham.
Most Read
- 1 Woman sexually assaulted in Norwich
- 2 Police seal off building site in Norwich
- 3 Family told baby with half a working heart has weeks to live
- 4 Woman on soft-food diet 'forever' after attack by kick-boxer partner
- 5 Oh deer! Muntjac escorted out of Tesco after sprinting into bakery
- 6 Holiday home owner calls for guidance over foreign workers
- 7 Claim that City are signing Bosnia midfielder is wide of the mark
- 8 Norfolk morning traffic: Crash near A47 flyover and usual busy city traffic
- 9 Pub hands out free ice creams during road collision traffic jam
- 10 Bleach thrown at woman from passing car