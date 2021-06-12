Published: 7:59 AM June 12, 2021

Helen Winterbone in her new shop space on Wellington Road, Dereham - Credit: Noah Vickers

The owner of a Dereham eco shop has said she is delighted with her shop’s new location, following a lockdown move onto a busier street.

Hawthorn & Bee's new shop front on Wellington Road, Dereham - Credit: Noah Vickers

Helen Winterbone reopened Hawthorn & Bee at its new site on Wellington Road on May 24, having been closed since Christmas.

Hawthorn & Bee had previously been located in this shop space, on a lane linking Wellington Road with Theatre Street. - Credit: Noah Vickers

The shop had previously been located just 50 metres round the corner in a lane linking Wellington Road with Theatre Street - but Ms Winterbone said the move had made a world of difference to her business.

Helen Winterbone said more customers had become aware of her shop since the move. - Credit: Noah Vickers

“It wasn’t the best, because most of the other shops had gone and it had got very quiet… A lot of people didn’t even know I existed over there,” she said.

Hawthorn & Bee sources products from across East Anglia, including tofu from Lenwade and wax melts from Shipdham - Credit: Noah Vickers

“I know it’s not as good as in the middle of town, but it's so much better, and it's a shopfront you can see [from a car or bus],” she added.

Hawthorn & Bee sources products from across East Anglia, including tofu from Lenwade and wax melts from Shipdham - Credit: Noah Vickers

You may also want to watch:

With more space in her new shop, Ms Winterbone has also been able to expand her offering to include dry loose foods, free of wasteful packaging.

Hawthorn & Bee sources products from across East Anglia, including tofu from Lenwade and wax melts from Shipdham - Credit: Noah Vickers

Many of the shop’s products have barely travelled to reach Dereham, including tofu from Lenwade and wax melts from Shipdham.