News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

'People didn't know I existed' - Shopkeeper thrilled with new store

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 7:59 AM June 12, 2021   
Helen Winterbone in Hawthorn & Bee

Helen Winterbone in her new shop space on Wellington Road, Dereham - Credit: Noah Vickers

The owner of a Dereham eco shop has said she is delighted with her shop’s new location, following a lockdown move onto a busier street. 

Hawthorn & Bee

Hawthorn & Bee's new shop front on Wellington Road, Dereham - Credit: Noah Vickers

Helen Winterbone reopened Hawthorn & Bee at its new site on Wellington Road on May 24, having been closed since Christmas. 

Hawthorn & Bee

Hawthorn & Bee had previously been located in this shop space, on a lane linking Wellington Road with Theatre Street. - Credit: Noah Vickers

The shop had previously been located just 50 metres round the corner in a lane linking Wellington Road with Theatre Street - but Ms Winterbone said the move had made a world of difference to her business. 

Helen Winterbone

Helen Winterbone said more customers had become aware of her shop since the move. - Credit: Noah Vickers

“It wasn’t the best, because most of the other shops had gone and it had got very quiet… A lot of people didn’t even know I existed over there,” she said.

Hawthorn & Bee shop interior

Hawthorn & Bee sources products from across East Anglia, including tofu from Lenwade and wax melts from Shipdham - Credit: Noah Vickers

“I know it’s not as good as in the middle of town, but it's so much better, and it's a shopfront you can see [from a car or bus],” she added.

Hawthorn & Bee shop interior

Hawthorn & Bee sources products from across East Anglia, including tofu from Lenwade and wax melts from Shipdham - Credit: Noah Vickers

You may also want to watch:

With more space in her new shop, Ms Winterbone has also been able to expand her offering to include dry loose foods, free of wasteful packaging. 

Hawthorn & Bee shop interior

Hawthorn & Bee sources products from across East Anglia, including tofu from Lenwade and wax melts from Shipdham - Credit: Noah Vickers

Many of the shop’s products have barely travelled to reach Dereham, including tofu from Lenwade and wax melts from Shipdham. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman sexually assaulted in Norwich
  2. 2 Police seal off building site in Norwich
  3. 3 Family told baby with half a working heart has weeks to live
  1. 4 Woman on soft-food diet 'forever' after attack by kick-boxer partner
  2. 5 Oh deer! Muntjac escorted out of Tesco after sprinting into bakery
  3. 6 Holiday home owner calls for guidance over foreign workers
  4. 7 Claim that City are signing Bosnia midfielder is wide of the mark
  5. 8 Norfolk morning traffic: Crash near A47 flyover and usual busy city traffic
  6. 9 Pub hands out free ice creams during road collision traffic jam
  7. 10 Bleach thrown at woman from passing car
Business
People
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Danny Enifer, Fox and Hounds, Weasenham, Norfolk

Pub for sale after landlord dies of Covid

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
A herd of cows on a country path off Common Road in Hemsby in June 2020.

Women seriously injured after being trampled on by cows

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
St Stephens Street in Norwich revamp artist's impression.

Video

New images show £6.1m Norwich shopping street shake-up plans

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Scenes from the 2017 Folk in a Field Festival. Picture: ADAM LAZZARI

Coronavirus | Video

'No chance of rescheduling' - July events in jeopardy if lockdown extended

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus